Moedas / QTRX
QTRX: Quanterix Corporation
5.57 USD 0.31 (5.89%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do QTRX para hoje mudou para 5.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.34 e o mais alto foi 5.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Quanterix Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QTRX Notícias
- Quanterix lab receives New York clinical permit, expands testing reach
- Quanterix at Canaccord Genuity Conference: Strategic Insights for 2025
- Down 24.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Quanterix (QTRX)
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades Quanterix stock to Hold on weak outlook
- Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Quanterix Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops 29% as company charts path to profitability
- Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Exagen (XGN) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tesla, Alphabet Set To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Jobless Claims
- Quanterix announces executive terminations at Akoya subsidiary, expects $3.3 million in related expenses
- Quanterix completes acquisition of Akoya Biosciences
- Quanterix’s Simoa analyzer gains medical device registration in S.Korea
- Canaccord maintains Quanterix stock rating amid Alzheimer’s test progress
- Kent Lake Condemns Quanterix’s Failure to Schedule Its 2025 Annual Meeting as a Tactic to Silence Shareholders
- Quanterix at Goldman Sachs Conference: Expanding Horizons in Diagnostics
- Quanterix to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
- Akoya Biosciences reviews unsolicited acquisition proposal
- Quanterix appoints KPMG as new auditor; EY reports material weaknesses
- This Nike Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Gap (NYSE:GAP), NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)
- Quanterix (QTRX) Stock: Still Many, Many Questions
- Goldman Sachs To Rally Around 8%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA), Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)
- Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Quanterix Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:QTRX)
Faixa diária
5.34 5.61
Faixa anual
4.05 15.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.26
- Open
- 5.37
- Bid
- 5.57
- Ask
- 5.87
- Low
- 5.34
- High
- 5.61
- Volume
- 852
- Mudança diária
- 5.89%
- Mudança mensal
- 23.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.69%
- Mudança anual
- -56.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh