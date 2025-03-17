通貨 / QTRX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
QTRX: Quanterix Corporation
5.58 USD 0.32 (6.08%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
QTRXの今日の為替レートは、6.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.34の安値と5.61の高値で取引されました。
Quanterix Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QTRX News
- Quanterix lab receives New York clinical permit, expands testing reach
- Quanterix at Canaccord Genuity Conference: Strategic Insights for 2025
- Down 24.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Quanterix (QTRX)
- Canaccord Genuity downgrades Quanterix stock to Hold on weak outlook
- Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Quanterix Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops 29% as company charts path to profitability
- Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Exagen (XGN) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Tesla, Alphabet Set To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Jobless Claims
- Quanterix announces executive terminations at Akoya subsidiary, expects $3.3 million in related expenses
- Quanterix completes acquisition of Akoya Biosciences
- Quanterix’s Simoa analyzer gains medical device registration in S.Korea
- Canaccord maintains Quanterix stock rating amid Alzheimer’s test progress
- Kent Lake Condemns Quanterix’s Failure to Schedule Its 2025 Annual Meeting as a Tactic to Silence Shareholders
- Quanterix at Goldman Sachs Conference: Expanding Horizons in Diagnostics
- Quanterix to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
- Akoya Biosciences reviews unsolicited acquisition proposal
- Quanterix appoints KPMG as new auditor; EY reports material weaknesses
- This Nike Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Gap (NYSE:GAP), NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)
- Quanterix (QTRX) Stock: Still Many, Many Questions
- Goldman Sachs To Rally Around 8%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA), Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)
- Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Quanterix Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:QTRX)
1日のレンジ
5.34 5.61
1年のレンジ
4.05 15.68
- 以前の終値
- 5.26
- 始値
- 5.37
- 買値
- 5.58
- 買値
- 5.88
- 安値
- 5.34
- 高値
- 5.61
- 出来高
- 1.213 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 24.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -18.54%
- 1年の変化
- -56.88%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K