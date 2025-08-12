Moedas / PD
PD: PagerDuty Inc
16.36 USD 0.40 (2.51%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PD para hoje mudou para 2.51%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.11 e o mais alto foi 16.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PagerDuty Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PD Notícias
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- PagerDuty Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Results - PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)
- PagerDuty stock gains after earnings as Goldman Sachs maintains neutral rating
- McDonald's To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- PagerDuty Posts 25% Margin in Fiscal Q2
- PagerDuty stock price target lowered to $19 at Canaccord Genuity
- PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- PagerDuty, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PD)
- PagerDuty (PD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- PagerDuty shares tumble as revenue guidance disappoints
- PagerDuty Q2 FY2026 slides: solid margins amid slowing growth trajectory
- Pagerduty earnings beat by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- PagerDuty names Todd McNabb as new chief revenue officer
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Cathie Wood Dumps Shopify and Coinbase, Bets Bigger on PagerDuty
- Cathie Wood Sells Shopify and Coinbase Stocks, Adds to PagerDuty (PD) Stake, 8/23/25 - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK sells Shopify, Coinbase stock; buys PagerDuty
- Cathie Wood Trims Stakes in Robinhood, Roku, and Shopify, Adds PagerDuty and Intellia - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with PagerDuty and Robinhood stock trades
- Cathie Wood Sells Roku Stock, Doubles Down on Biotech Bets - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, selling ROKU, buying PAGERDUTY stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Robinhood, CRISPR, sells Genius Sports stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters biotech, trims defense stock
- Webtoon Entertainment (WBTN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Faixa diária
16.11 16.43
Faixa anual
13.70 21.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.96
- Open
- 16.16
- Bid
- 16.36
- Ask
- 16.66
- Low
- 16.11
- High
- 16.43
- Volume
- 460
- Mudança diária
- 2.51%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.70%
- Mudança anual
- -11.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh