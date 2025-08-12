QuotazioniSezioni
PD: PagerDuty Inc

16.33 USD 0.08 (0.49%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PD ha avuto una variazione del -0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.23 e ad un massimo di 16.56.

Segui le dinamiche di PagerDuty Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.23 16.56
Intervallo Annuale
13.70 21.98
Chiusura Precedente
16.41
Apertura
16.29
Bid
16.33
Ask
16.63
Minimo
16.23
Massimo
16.56
Volume
4.307 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.49%
Variazione Mensile
-0.49%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.86%
Variazione Annuale
-11.25%
