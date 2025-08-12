Valute / PD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PD: PagerDuty Inc
16.33 USD 0.08 (0.49%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PD ha avuto una variazione del -0.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.23 e ad un massimo di 16.56.
Segui le dinamiche di PagerDuty Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PD News
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- PagerDuty Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Results - PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)
- PagerDuty stock gains after earnings as Goldman Sachs maintains neutral rating
- McDonald's To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- PagerDuty Posts 25% Margin in Fiscal Q2
- PagerDuty stock price target lowered to $19 at Canaccord Genuity
- PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- PagerDuty, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PD)
- PagerDuty (PD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- PagerDuty shares tumble as revenue guidance disappoints
- PagerDuty Q2 FY2026 slides: solid margins amid slowing growth trajectory
- Pagerduty earnings beat by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- PagerDuty names Todd McNabb as new chief revenue officer
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Cathie Wood Dumps Shopify and Coinbase, Bets Bigger on PagerDuty
- Cathie Wood Sells Shopify and Coinbase Stocks, Adds to PagerDuty (PD) Stake, 8/23/25 - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK sells Shopify, Coinbase stock; buys PagerDuty
- Cathie Wood Trims Stakes in Robinhood, Roku, and Shopify, Adds PagerDuty and Intellia - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with PagerDuty and Robinhood stock trades
- Cathie Wood Sells Roku Stock, Doubles Down on Biotech Bets - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, selling ROKU, buying PAGERDUTY stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Robinhood, CRISPR, sells Genius Sports stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters biotech, trims defense stock
- Webtoon Entertainment (WBTN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.23 16.56
Intervallo Annuale
13.70 21.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.41
- Apertura
- 16.29
- Bid
- 16.33
- Ask
- 16.63
- Minimo
- 16.23
- Massimo
- 16.56
- Volume
- 4.307 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.25%
20 settembre, sabato