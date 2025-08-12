Dövizler / PD
PD: PagerDuty Inc
16.33 USD 0.08 (0.49%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PD fiyatı bugün -0.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.23 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 16.56 aralığında işlem gördü.
PagerDuty Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
PD haberleri
Günlük aralık
16.23 16.56
Yıllık aralık
13.70 21.98
- Önceki kapanış
- 16.41
- Açılış
- 16.29
- Satış
- 16.33
- Alış
- 16.63
- Düşük
- 16.23
- Yüksek
- 16.56
- Hacim
- 4.307 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.49%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.49%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.86%
- Yıllık değişim
- -11.25%
