FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PD
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PD: PagerDuty Inc

16.33 USD 0.08 (0.49%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PD fiyatı bugün -0.49% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.23 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 16.56 aralığında işlem gördü.

PagerDuty Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PD haberleri

Günlük aralık
16.23 16.56
Yıllık aralık
13.70 21.98
Önceki kapanış
16.41
Açılış
16.29
Satış
16.33
Alış
16.63
Düşük
16.23
Yüksek
16.56
Hacim
4.307 K
Günlük değişim
-0.49%
Aylık değişim
-0.49%
6 aylık değişim
-10.86%
Yıllık değişim
-11.25%
21 Eylül, Pazar