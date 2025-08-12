货币 / PD
PD: PagerDuty Inc
16.04 USD 0.10 (0.63%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PD汇率已更改0.63%。当日，交易品种以低点15.97和高点16.19进行交易。
关注PagerDuty Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
15.97 16.19
年范围
13.70 21.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.94
- 开盘价
- 16.01
- 卖价
- 16.04
- 买价
- 16.34
- 最低价
- 15.97
- 最高价
- 16.19
- 交易量
- 1.111 K
- 日变化
- 0.63%
- 月变化
- -2.25%
- 6个月变化
- -12.45%
- 年变化
- -12.83%
