Moedas / MLSS
MLSS: Milestone Scientific Inc
0.54 USD 0.02 (3.57%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MLSS para hoje mudou para -3.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.53 e o mais alto foi 0.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Milestone Scientific Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
0.53 0.54
Faixa anual
0.38 1.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.56
- Open
- 0.54
- Bid
- 0.54
- Ask
- 0.84
- Low
- 0.53
- High
- 0.54
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- -3.57%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -41.94%
- Mudança anual
- -40.00%
