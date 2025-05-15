Divisas / MLSS
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MLSS: Milestone Scientific Inc
0.56 USD 0.02 (3.45%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MLSS de hoy ha cambiado un -3.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 0.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 0.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Milestone Scientific Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLSS News
- Benchmark mantiene calificación de Compra Especulativa para acciones de Milestone
- Benchmark mantiene calificación de Compra Especulativa para acciones de Milestone Scientific
- Benchmark maintains Speculative Buy rating on Milestone Scientific stock
- Earnings call transcript: Milestone Scientific’s Q2 2025 revenue falls short
- Milestone Scientific earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Milestone Scientific appoints Jason Papes as global sales head
- Milestone Scientific begins commercial sales of CompuFlo at NJ pain center
- Milestone Scientific shares drop 46% following January overvaluation alert
- BP4 S.r.l. sells Milestone Scientific (MLSS) stock worth $62,798
- Benchmark maintains $1.25 target on Milestone Scientific stock
- Milestone Scientific adds new board member to drive growth
- Milestone Scientific earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Milestone Scientific Reports Revenue of $2.2 Million and Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2025
Rango diario
0.55 0.57
Rango anual
0.38 1.40
- Cierres anteriores
- 0.58
- Open
- 0.57
- Bid
- 0.56
- Ask
- 0.86
- Low
- 0.55
- High
- 0.57
- Volumen
- 84
- Cambio diario
- -3.45%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.45%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -39.78%
- Cambio anual
- -37.78%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B