货币 / MLSS
MLSS: Milestone Scientific Inc
0.56 USD 0.02 (3.45%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MLSS汇率已更改-3.45%。当日，交易品种以低点0.55和高点0.57进行交易。
关注Milestone Scientific Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MLSS新闻
日范围
0.55 0.57
年范围
0.38 1.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.58
- 开盘价
- 0.57
- 卖价
- 0.56
- 买价
- 0.86
- 最低价
- 0.55
- 最高价
- 0.57
- 交易量
- 84
- 日变化
- -3.45%
- 月变化
- -3.45%
- 6个月变化
- -39.78%
- 年变化
- -37.78%
