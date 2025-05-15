통화 / MLSS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MLSS: Milestone Scientific Inc
0.50 USD 0.04 (7.41%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MLSS 환율이 오늘 -7.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.45이고 고가는 0.55이었습니다.
Milestone Scientific Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLSS News
- Benchmark, Milestone Scientific 투기적 매수 등급 유지
- Benchmark maintains Speculative Buy rating on Milestone Scientific stock
- Earnings call transcript: Milestone Scientific’s Q2 2025 revenue falls short
- Milestone Scientific earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Milestone Scientific appoints Jason Papes as global sales head
- Milestone Scientific begins commercial sales of CompuFlo at NJ pain center
- Milestone Scientific shares drop 46% following January overvaluation alert
- BP4 S.r.l. sells Milestone Scientific (MLSS) stock worth $62,798
- Benchmark maintains $1.25 target on Milestone Scientific stock
- Milestone Scientific adds new board member to drive growth
- Milestone Scientific earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Milestone Scientific Reports Revenue of $2.2 Million and Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2025
일일 변동 비율
0.45 0.55
년간 변동
0.38 1.40
- 이전 종가
- 0.54
- 시가
- 0.53
- Bid
- 0.50
- Ask
- 0.80
- 저가
- 0.45
- 고가
- 0.55
- 볼륨
- 479
- 일일 변동
- -7.41%
- 월 변동
- -13.79%
- 6개월 변동
- -46.24%
- 년간 변동율
- -44.44%
20 9월, 토요일