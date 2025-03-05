Moedas / MEC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MEC: Mayville Engineering Company Inc
14.45 USD 0.31 (2.19%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MEC para hoje mudou para 2.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.24 e o mais alto foi 14.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mayville Engineering Company Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEC Notícias
- Mayville Engineering stock rating upgraded by Northland to Outperform
- DA Davidson lowers Mayville Engineering stock price target on truck market challenges
- Mayville Engineering (MEC) Earnings Transcript
- Mayville Engineering Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines amid destocking, Accu-Fab acquisition completed
- Mayville Engineering (MEC) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Mayville Engineering earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Mayville Engineering appoints BorgWarner executive to board
- DA Davidson initiates Mayville Engineering stock with buy rating
- Mayville Engineering Company Named Number One Fabricator for Fifteenth Consecutive Year
- Mayville Engineering: Resorting To M&A Amidst Lackluster Organic Performance (NYSE:MEC)
- Mayville Engineering to acquire Accu-Fab for $140.5 million
- Mayville Engineering Company Statement on Tornado Damage at Manufacturing Facility
- Tennant Company Deserves Patience (NYSE:TNC)
- Mayville Engineering: A Great Prospect In Spite Of Recent Weakness (NYSE:MEC)
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MEC)
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
14.24 14.53
Faixa anual
11.72 23.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.14
- Open
- 14.53
- Bid
- 14.45
- Ask
- 14.75
- Low
- 14.24
- High
- 14.53
- Volume
- 46
- Mudança diária
- 2.19%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.04%
- Mudança anual
- -31.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh