Divisas / MEC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MEC: Mayville Engineering Company Inc
14.14 USD 0.46 (3.15%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MEC de hoy ha cambiado un -3.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.22.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Mayville Engineering Company Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEC News
- Mayville Engineering stock rating upgraded by Northland to Outperform
- DA Davidson lowers Mayville Engineering stock price target on truck market challenges
- Mayville Engineering (MEC) Earnings Transcript
- Mayville Engineering Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines amid destocking, Accu-Fab acquisition completed
- Mayville Engineering (MEC) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Mayville Engineering earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Mayville Engineering appoints BorgWarner executive to board
- DA Davidson initiates Mayville Engineering stock with buy rating
- Mayville Engineering Company Named Number One Fabricator for Fifteenth Consecutive Year
- Mayville Engineering: Resorting To M&A Amidst Lackluster Organic Performance (NYSE:MEC)
- Mayville Engineering to acquire Accu-Fab for $140.5 million
- Mayville Engineering Company Statement on Tornado Damage at Manufacturing Facility
- Tennant Company Deserves Patience (NYSE:TNC)
- Mayville Engineering: A Great Prospect In Spite Of Recent Weakness (NYSE:MEC)
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MEC)
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
14.13 15.22
Rango anual
11.72 23.02
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.60
- Open
- 14.86
- Bid
- 14.14
- Ask
- 14.44
- Low
- 14.13
- High
- 15.22
- Volumen
- 228
- Cambio diario
- -3.15%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.88%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.74%
- Cambio anual
- -33.40%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B