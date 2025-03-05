CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / MEC
MEC: Mayville Engineering Company Inc

14.14 USD 0.46 (3.15%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MEC de hoy ha cambiado un -3.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.22.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Mayville Engineering Company Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
14.13 15.22
Rango anual
11.72 23.02
Cierres anteriores
14.60
Open
14.86
Bid
14.14
Ask
14.44
Low
14.13
High
15.22
Volumen
228
Cambio diario
-3.15%
Cambio mensual
-2.88%
Cambio a 6 meses
4.74%
Cambio anual
-33.40%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B