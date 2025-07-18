Moedas / GTX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GTX: Garrett Motion Inc
13.14 USD 0.12 (0.92%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GTX para hoje mudou para 0.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.97 e o mais alto foi 13.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Garrett Motion Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTX Notícias
- Is GARRETT MOTION (GTX) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Cyrus Capital Partners sells Garrett Motion (GTX) shares for $8.1m
- Visteon Corporation (VC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Is GARRETT MOTION (GTX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Is Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX): A Bull Case Theory
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd
- Garrett Motion stock hits 52-week high at 13.33 USD
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CBRE, Acadian, Fastenal in Focus
- Is GARRETT MOTION (GTX) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Cyrus Capital Partners sells Garrett Motion (GTX) shares for $2.3 million
- Why Garrett Motion (GTX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Garrett Motion Is Still My Top Contrarian Play. (NASDAQ:GTX)
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 29th
- Why Garret Motion Stock Triumphed on Thursday
- Garrett Motion Posts Q2 Revenue Rise
- Garrett Motion stock hits 52-week high at $12.25
- Garrett Motion (GTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Garrett Motion earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cyrus Capital Partners sells Garrett Motion (GTX) shares for $694,552
- Is Adient (ADNT) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Garrett Motion: Finally Escaping The Value Trap (NASDAQ:GTX)
- Garrett Gears Up to Report Q2 Results: Here's What to Expect
Faixa diária
12.97 13.30
Faixa anual
7.01 13.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.02
- Open
- 13.05
- Bid
- 13.14
- Ask
- 13.44
- Low
- 12.97
- High
- 13.30
- Volume
- 4.228 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.92%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 57.74%
- Mudança anual
- 60.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh