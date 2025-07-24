通貨 / GTX
GTX: Garrett Motion Inc
13.56 USD 0.42 (3.20%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GTXの今日の為替レートは、3.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.03の安値と13.59の高値で取引されました。
Garrett Motion Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
13.03 13.59
1年のレンジ
7.01 13.59
- 以前の終値
- 13.14
- 始値
- 13.10
- 買値
- 13.56
- 買値
- 13.86
- 安値
- 13.03
- 高値
- 13.59
- 出来高
- 9.388 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 62.79%
- 1年の変化
- 65.77%
