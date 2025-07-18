货币 / GTX
GTX: Garrett Motion Inc
13.11 USD 0.09 (0.69%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GTX汇率已更改0.69%。当日，交易品种以低点12.99和高点13.16进行交易。
关注Garrett Motion Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
12.99 13.16
年范围
7.01 13.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.02
- 开盘价
- 13.05
- 卖价
- 13.11
- 买价
- 13.41
- 最低价
- 12.99
- 最高价
- 13.16
- 交易量
- 1.040 K
- 日变化
- 0.69%
- 月变化
- 2.42%
- 6个月变化
- 57.38%
- 年变化
- 60.27%
