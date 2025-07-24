Valute / GTX
GTX: Garrett Motion Inc
13.60 USD 0.04 (0.29%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GTX ha avuto una variazione del 0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.54 e ad un massimo di 13.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Garrett Motion Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.54 13.91
Intervallo Annuale
7.01 13.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.56
- Apertura
- 13.70
- Bid
- 13.60
- Ask
- 13.90
- Minimo
- 13.54
- Massimo
- 13.91
- Volume
- 7.063 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 63.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 66.26%
20 settembre, sabato