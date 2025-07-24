QuotazioniSezioni
GTX
GTX: Garrett Motion Inc

13.60 USD 0.04 (0.29%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GTX ha avuto una variazione del 0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.54 e ad un massimo di 13.91.



Intervallo Giornaliero
13.54 13.91
Intervallo Annuale
7.01 13.91
Chiusura Precedente
13.56
Apertura
13.70
Bid
13.60
Ask
13.90
Minimo
13.54
Massimo
13.91
Volume
7.063 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.29%
Variazione Mensile
6.25%
Variazione Semestrale
63.27%
Variazione Annuale
66.26%
