Moedas / DHT
DHT: DHT Holdings Inc
12.73 USD 0.21 (1.62%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DHT para hoje mudou para -1.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.72 e o mais alto foi 12.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DHT Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DHT Notícias
Faixa diária
12.72 12.87
Faixa anual
8.68 13.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.94
- Open
- 12.87
- Bid
- 12.73
- Ask
- 13.03
- Low
- 12.72
- High
- 12.87
- Volume
- 455
- Mudança diária
- -1.62%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.09%
- Mudança anual
- 17.11%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh