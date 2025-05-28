Valute / DHT
DHT: DHT Holdings Inc
12.49 USD 0.30 (2.35%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DHT ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.42 e ad un massimo di 12.68.
Segui le dinamiche di DHT Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.42 12.68
Intervallo Annuale
8.68 13.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.79
- Apertura
- 12.67
- Bid
- 12.49
- Ask
- 12.79
- Minimo
- 12.42
- Massimo
- 12.68
- Volume
- 1.675 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.90%
20 settembre, sabato