DHT: DHT Holdings Inc

12.49 USD 0.30 (2.35%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DHT ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.42 e ad un massimo di 12.68.

Segui le dinamiche di DHT Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.42 12.68
Intervallo Annuale
8.68 13.06
Chiusura Precedente
12.79
Apertura
12.67
Bid
12.49
Ask
12.79
Minimo
12.42
Massimo
12.68
Volume
1.675 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.35%
Variazione Mensile
6.75%
Variazione Semestrale
17.83%
Variazione Annuale
14.90%
20 settembre, sabato