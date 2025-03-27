Currencies / DHT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DHT: DHT Holdings Inc
12.63 USD 0.12 (0.94%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DHT exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.57 and at a high of 12.75.
Follow DHT Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DHT News
- DHT Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $12.94
- The Flock of Dark Horse Utility Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar - TipRanks.com
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- DHT Holdings: Upside Should Be Fueled By Its Robust Margins And Balance Sheet
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Pan American Silver, Carlisle Companies and DHT
- 3 Stocks in Focus That Announced Dividend Hikes Amid Market Volatility
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in DHT Stock?
- DHT Holdings (DHT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- DHT Holdings Inc earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- DHT Holdings secures $308.4 million financing for VLCC newbuilds
- Earnings Preview: DHT Holdings (DHT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Cmb.Tech NV: Robust Equity Ahead Of Merger In Q3 2025 (NYSE:CMBT)
- DHT Holdings reports Q2 fleet earnings of $46,300 per day
- All You Need to Know About DHT Holdings (DHT) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- 17 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy Out Of 72 June Graham Value All-Stars
- DHT: Breaking Out On The Upside (NYSE:DHT)
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- DHT Holdings, Inc. announces agreement to acquire a 2018 built VLCC
- DHT Holdings, Inc. announces the results of the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- DHT Holdings Stock: A Steady Company In Turbulent Market (NYSE:DHT)
- Jefferies looks at how OPEC+ output hikes could impact the tanker shipping sector
- DHT Holdings Posts Weak Sales, Joins Compass Diversified, Okta And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB), Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI)
- Buy Any Of 18 Ideal 'Safer' May Dividend Dogs Out Of 70 Graham Value All-Stars (GVAS)
- 70 Graham All-Star Value (GASV) Dividends Show 19 'Safer' Bearing 13 Ideal Dividend Dogs
Daily Range
12.57 12.75
Year Range
8.68 13.04
- Previous Close
- 12.75
- Open
- 12.74
- Bid
- 12.63
- Ask
- 12.93
- Low
- 12.57
- High
- 12.75
- Volume
- 1.202 K
- Daily Change
- -0.94%
- Month Change
- 7.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.15%
- Year Change
- 16.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%