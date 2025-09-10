Moedas / COMP
COMP: Compass Inc Class A
9.55 USD 0.09 (0.95%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COMP para hoje mudou para 0.95%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.37 e o mais alto foi 9.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Compass Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.37 9.60
Faixa anual
5.10 10.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.46
- Open
- 9.41
- Bid
- 9.55
- Ask
- 9.85
- Low
- 9.37
- High
- 9.60
- Volume
- 278
- Mudança diária
- 0.95%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.40%
- Mudança anual
- 55.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh