Devises / COMP
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
COMP: Compass Inc Class A
9.41 USD 0.29 (2.99%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de COMP a changé de -2.99% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 9.37 et à un maximum de 9.68.
Suivez la dynamique Compass Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COMP Nouvelles
- Stocks tend to suffer in the second half of September — but the Fed’s rate cut might keep bears at bay
- How Tesla’s metamorphosis may see its stock surge to $3,000 in just 10 years
- Russell 2000 scores fresh record for the first time in 4 years. Why the small-cap rally still has room to run.
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- Hot IPO market continues, as cybersecurity-software company Netskope raises $908 million
- Markets didn’t know which way to go after Wednesday’s Fed rate cut. Expect more volatility ahead.
- These 3 charts show how the rise of technology stocks has transformed the U.S. equity market
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- Why Housing Stocks Are a Buy Today
- Nvidia shares slip to one-week low. A report says China has banned its chips.
- What stocks may need to rise in ‘a market for only the most bright-eyed optimists’
- Investors are in for a wild week — and the Fed meeting is just the beginning
- Why investors are on high alert for any signs of political interference in this week’s Fed decision
- ‘I am highly alarmed by the proposed changes to retirement accounts’: I don’t want bitcoin or private equity in my 401(k). What can I do?
- Investors eyeing a Fed rate cut this week: Beware the unintended fallout for U.S. markets and the economy
- BlackRock turns ‘neutral’ on long-term Treasurys ahead of potential Fed rate cuts
- Why the 10-year Treasury yield’s bounce back above 4% should be a warning for investors
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- Why the Fed’s first rate cut in 9 months could derail the stock-market rally — and how investors can prepare
- As Fed nears highly anticipated rate cut, the market ‘really hinges’ on 10-year Treasury yield
- There’s just enough pain in the economy to boost the stock market — and one chart shows why
- Fund managers are on the cusp of ‘extreme bull sentiment,’ flags Bank of America. That’s often a bad sign.
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Stocks and bonds are sending very different messages about recession risks
Range quotidien
9.37 9.68
Range Annuel
5.10 10.26
- Clôture Précédente
- 9.70
- Ouverture
- 9.66
- Bid
- 9.41
- Ask
- 9.71
- Plus Bas
- 9.37
- Plus Haut
- 9.68
- Volume
- 7.608 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.99%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.45%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.79%
- Changement Annuel
- 53.26%
20 septembre, samedi