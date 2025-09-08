Валюты / COMP
COMP: Compass Inc Class A
9.25 USD 0.05 (0.54%)
Сектор: Недвижимость Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс COMP за сегодня изменился на -0.54%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 9.16, а максимальная — 9.41.
Следите за динамикой Compass Inc Class A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Дневной диапазон
9.16 9.41
Годовой диапазон
5.10 10.26
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 9.30
- Open
- 9.23
- Bid
- 9.25
- Ask
- 9.55
- Low
- 9.16
- High
- 9.41
- Объем
- 4.027 K
- Дневное изменение
- -0.54%
- Месячное изменение
- 4.64%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 6.94%
- Годовое изменение
- 50.65%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.428 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.354 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.