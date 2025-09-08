КотировкиРазделы
COMP
COMP: Compass Inc Class A

9.25 USD 0.05 (0.54%)
Сектор: Недвижимость Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс COMP за сегодня изменился на -0.54%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 9.16, а максимальная — 9.41.

Следите за динамикой Compass Inc Class A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Дневной диапазон
9.16 9.41
Годовой диапазон
5.10 10.26
Предыдущее закрытие
9.30
Open
9.23
Bid
9.25
Ask
9.55
Low
9.16
High
9.41
Объем
4.027 K
Дневное изменение
-0.54%
Месячное изменение
4.64%
6-месячное изменение
6.94%
Годовое изменение
50.65%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.