COMP: Compass Inc Class A
9.41 USD 0.29 (2.99%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COMP ha avuto una variazione del -2.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.37 e ad un massimo di 9.68.
Segui le dinamiche di Compass Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.37 9.68
Intervallo Annuale
5.10 10.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.70
- Apertura
- 9.66
- Bid
- 9.41
- Ask
- 9.71
- Minimo
- 9.37
- Massimo
- 9.68
- Volume
- 7.608 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- 53.26%
20 settembre, sabato