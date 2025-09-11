통화 / COMP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
COMP: Compass Inc Class A
9.41 USD 0.29 (2.99%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
COMP 환율이 오늘 -2.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.37이고 고가는 9.68이었습니다.
Compass Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COMP News
- Stocks tend to suffer in the second half of September — but the Fed’s rate cut might keep bears at bay
- How Tesla’s metamorphosis may see its stock surge to $3,000 in just 10 years
- Russell 2000 scores fresh record for the first time in 4 years. Why the small-cap rally still has room to run.
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- Hot IPO market continues, as cybersecurity-software company Netskope raises $908 million
- Markets didn’t know which way to go after Wednesday’s Fed rate cut. Expect more volatility ahead.
- These 3 charts show how the rise of technology stocks has transformed the U.S. equity market
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- Nvidia shares slip to one-week low. A report says China has banned its chips.
- What stocks may need to rise in ‘a market for only the most bright-eyed optimists’
- Investors are in for a wild week — and the Fed meeting is just the beginning
- Why investors are on high alert for any signs of political interference in this week’s Fed decision
- ‘I am highly alarmed by the proposed changes to retirement accounts’: I don’t want bitcoin or private equity in my 401(k). What can I do?
- Investors eyeing a Fed rate cut this week: Beware the unintended fallout for U.S. markets and the economy
- BlackRock turns ‘neutral’ on long-term Treasurys ahead of potential Fed rate cuts
- Why the 10-year Treasury yield’s bounce back above 4% should be a warning for investors
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- Why the Fed’s first rate cut in 9 months could derail the stock-market rally — and how investors can prepare
- As Fed nears highly anticipated rate cut, the market ‘really hinges’ on 10-year Treasury yield
- There’s just enough pain in the economy to boost the stock market — and one chart shows why
- Fund managers are on the cusp of ‘extreme bull sentiment,’ flags Bank of America. That’s often a bad sign.
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Stocks and bonds are sending very different messages about recession risks
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
일일 변동 비율
9.37 9.68
년간 변동
5.10 10.26
- 이전 종가
- 9.70
- 시가
- 9.66
- Bid
- 9.41
- Ask
- 9.71
- 저가
- 9.37
- 고가
- 9.68
- 볼륨
- 7.608 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.99%
- 월 변동
- 6.45%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.79%
- 년간 변동율
- 53.26%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K