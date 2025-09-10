クォートセクション
通貨 / COMP
株に戻る

COMP: Compass Inc Class A

9.70 USD 0.24 (2.54%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

COMPの今日の為替レートは、2.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.37の安値と9.70の高値で取引されました。

Compass Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COMP News

1日のレンジ
9.37 9.70
1年のレンジ
5.10 10.26
以前の終値
9.46
始値
9.41
買値
9.70
買値
10.00
安値
9.37
高値
9.70
出来高
9.486 K
1日の変化
2.54%
1ヶ月の変化
9.73%
6ヶ月の変化
12.14%
1年の変化
57.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K