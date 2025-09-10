Währungen / COMP
COMP: Compass Inc Class A
9.70 USD 0.24 (2.54%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von COMP hat sich für heute um 2.54% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.37 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Compass Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COMP News
Tagesspanne
9.37 9.70
Jahresspanne
5.10 10.26
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.46
- Eröffnung
- 9.41
- Bid
- 9.70
- Ask
- 10.00
- Tief
- 9.37
- Hoch
- 9.70
- Volumen
- 9.486 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.54%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.73%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.14%
- Jahresänderung
- 57.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K