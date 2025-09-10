KurseKategorien
Währungen / COMP
Zurück zum Aktien

COMP: Compass Inc Class A

9.70 USD 0.24 (2.54%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von COMP hat sich für heute um 2.54% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.37 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.70 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Compass Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COMP News

Tagesspanne
9.37 9.70
Jahresspanne
5.10 10.26
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.46
Eröffnung
9.41
Bid
9.70
Ask
10.00
Tief
9.37
Hoch
9.70
Volumen
9.486 K
Tagesänderung
2.54%
Monatsänderung
9.73%
6-Monatsänderung
12.14%
Jahresänderung
57.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K