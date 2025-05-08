Moedas / CLOV
CLOV: Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A
3.08 USD 0.01 (0.33%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CLOV para hoje mudou para 0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.03 e o mais alto foi 3.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CLOV Notícias
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Leads Health Insurer Rally, Humana (HUM) Drops - TipRanks.com
- Here's Why You Should Add CLOV Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Bears are Losing Control Over Clover Health Investments (CLOV), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- 'SPAC King' Chamath Palihapitiya Returns With $250 Million 'American Exceptionalism' Deal Targeting AI, Energy, Defense - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- Clover Health at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Tech-Driven Growth
- Clover Health: Short-Term Pain Hides Its Long-Term Profitability Potential (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- CLOV Q2 Earnings In Line, Stock Falls on Raised Insurance BER View
- Clover Health (CLOV) Q2 Sales Up 34%
- Clover Health Investments earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Clover Health Q2 2025 slides: 32% membership growth amid sustained profitability
- Clover Health Pre-Q2 Earnings Analysis: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Counterpart Health names Vicky Bruner as VP of operations
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Hold On Clover Health Investments: Strong Tech Pitch, But Profits Still Elusive
- Clover Health appoints Joseph Oldakowski as VP of Finance and Controller
- Clover Health CEO Wai Conrad sells $49561 in shares
- What's Going On With Clover Health Stock? - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- Market Cap Stock Movers: SoFi and Moderna Surge on Tuesday
- Clover Health and Aviana Healthcare at Bank of America Conference: Strategic Growth Plans
- Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Soars This Week On Q1 Profitability, Up 320% Over Past Year - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio In Q2 - Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT), Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Faixa diária
3.03 3.10
Faixa anual
2.47 4.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.07
- Open
- 3.08
- Bid
- 3.08
- Ask
- 3.38
- Low
- 3.03
- High
- 3.10
- Volume
- 928
- Mudança diária
- 0.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.48%
- Mudança anual
- 9.61%
