通貨 / CLOV
CLOV: Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A
3.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CLOVの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.03の安値と3.12の高値で取引されました。
Clover Health Investments Corp - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLOV News
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Leads Health Insurer Rally, Humana (HUM) Drops - TipRanks.com
- Here's Why You Should Add CLOV Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Bears are Losing Control Over Clover Health Investments (CLOV), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- 'SPAC King' Chamath Palihapitiya Returns With $250 Million 'American Exceptionalism' Deal Targeting AI, Energy, Defense - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- Clover Health at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Tech-Driven Growth
- Clover Health: Short-Term Pain Hides Its Long-Term Profitability Potential (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- CLOV Q2 Earnings In Line, Stock Falls on Raised Insurance BER View
- Clover Health (CLOV) Q2 Sales Up 34%
- Clover Health Investments earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Clover Health Q2 2025 slides: 32% membership growth amid sustained profitability
- Clover Health Pre-Q2 Earnings Analysis: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Counterpart Health names Vicky Bruner as VP of operations
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Hold On Clover Health Investments: Strong Tech Pitch, But Profits Still Elusive
- Clover Health appoints Joseph Oldakowski as VP of Finance and Controller
- Clover Health CEO Wai Conrad sells $49561 in shares
- What's Going On With Clover Health Stock? - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- Market Cap Stock Movers: SoFi and Moderna Surge on Tuesday
- Clover Health and Aviana Healthcare at Bank of America Conference: Strategic Growth Plans
- Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Soars This Week On Q1 Profitability, Up 320% Over Past Year - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio In Q2 - Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT), Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
1日のレンジ
3.03 3.12
1年のレンジ
2.47 4.87
- 以前の終値
- 3.07
- 始値
- 3.08
- 買値
- 3.07
- 買値
- 3.37
- 安値
- 3.03
- 高値
- 3.12
- 出来高
- 3.430 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.76%
- 1年の変化
- 9.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K