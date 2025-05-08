Currencies / CLOV
CLOV: Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A
3.12 USD 0.02 (0.64%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLOV exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.08 and at a high of 3.16.
Follow Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CLOV News
- UnitedHealth Stock (UNH) Leads Health Insurer Rally, Humana (HUM) Drops - TipRanks.com
- Here's Why You Should Add CLOV Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Bears are Losing Control Over Clover Health Investments (CLOV), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- 'SPAC King' Chamath Palihapitiya Returns With $250 Million 'American Exceptionalism' Deal Targeting AI, Energy, Defense - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- Clover Health at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Tech-Driven Growth
- Clover Health: Short-Term Pain Hides Its Long-Term Profitability Potential (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- CLOV Q2 Earnings In Line, Stock Falls on Raised Insurance BER View
- Clover Health (CLOV) Q2 Sales Up 34%
- Clover Health Investments earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Clover Health Q2 2025 slides: 32% membership growth amid sustained profitability
- Clover Health Pre-Q2 Earnings Analysis: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Counterpart Health names Vicky Bruner as VP of operations
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Hold On Clover Health Investments: Strong Tech Pitch, But Profits Still Elusive
- Clover Health appoints Joseph Oldakowski as VP of Finance and Controller
- Clover Health CEO Wai Conrad sells $49561 in shares
- What's Going On With Clover Health Stock? - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- Market Cap Stock Movers: SoFi and Moderna Surge on Tuesday
- Clover Health and Aviana Healthcare at Bank of America Conference: Strategic Growth Plans
- Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Soars This Week On Q1 Profitability, Up 320% Over Past Year - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio In Q2 - Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT), Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Daily Range
3.08 3.16
Year Range
2.47 4.87
- Previous Close
- 3.14
- Open
- 3.16
- Bid
- 3.12
- Ask
- 3.42
- Low
- 3.08
- High
- 3.16
- Volume
- 3.611 K
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- 20.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.36%
- Year Change
- 11.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%