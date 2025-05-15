Moedas / AENT
AENT: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation
6.65 USD 0.15 (2.21%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AENT para hoje mudou para -2.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.64 e o mais alto foi 6.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
6.64 6.84
Faixa anual
2.21 11.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.80
- Open
- 6.82
- Bid
- 6.65
- Ask
- 6.95
- Low
- 6.64
- High
- 6.84
- Volume
- 17
- Mudança diária
- -2.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 24.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 100.91%
- Mudança anual
- 123.91%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh