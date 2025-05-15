CotationsSections
AENT: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation

6.91 USD 0.15 (2.12%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AENT a changé de -2.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 6.68 et à un maximum de 7.16.

Suivez la dynamique Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
6.68 7.16
Range Annuel
2.21 11.57
Clôture Précédente
7.06
Ouverture
7.10
Bid
6.91
Ask
7.21
Plus Bas
6.68
Plus Haut
7.16
Volume
139
Changement quotidien
-2.12%
Changement Mensuel
29.40%
Changement à 6 Mois
108.76%
Changement Annuel
132.66%
