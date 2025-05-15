クォートセクション
通貨 / AENT
AENT: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation

7.06 USD 0.26 (3.82%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AENTの今日の為替レートは、3.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.64の安値と7.08の高値で取引されました。

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.64 7.08
1年のレンジ
2.21 11.57
以前の終値
6.80
始値
6.82
買値
7.06
買値
7.36
安値
6.64
高値
7.08
出来高
118
1日の変化
3.82%
1ヶ月の変化
32.21%
6ヶ月の変化
113.29%
1年の変化
137.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K