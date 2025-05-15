通貨 / AENT
AENT: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation
7.06 USD 0.26 (3.82%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AENTの今日の為替レートは、3.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.64の安値と7.08の高値で取引されました。
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AENT News
1日のレンジ
6.64 7.08
1年のレンジ
2.21 11.57
- 以前の終値
- 6.80
- 始値
- 6.82
- 買値
- 7.06
- 買値
- 7.36
- 安値
- 6.64
- 高値
- 7.08
- 出来高
- 118
- 1日の変化
- 3.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 32.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 113.29%
- 1年の変化
- 137.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K