QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AENT
Tornare a Azioni

AENT: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation

6.91 USD 0.15 (2.12%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AENT ha avuto una variazione del -2.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.68 e ad un massimo di 7.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AENT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.68 7.16
Intervallo Annuale
2.21 11.57
Chiusura Precedente
7.06
Apertura
7.10
Bid
6.91
Ask
7.21
Minimo
6.68
Massimo
7.16
Volume
139
Variazione giornaliera
-2.12%
Variazione Mensile
29.40%
Variazione Semestrale
108.76%
Variazione Annuale
132.66%
21 settembre, domenica