Valute / AENT
AENT: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation
6.91 USD 0.15 (2.12%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AENT ha avuto una variazione del -2.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.68 e ad un massimo di 7.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.68 7.16
Intervallo Annuale
2.21 11.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.06
- Apertura
- 7.10
- Bid
- 6.91
- Ask
- 7.21
- Minimo
- 6.68
- Massimo
- 7.16
- Volume
- 139
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 29.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 108.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 132.66%
21 settembre, domenica