Währungen / AENT
AENT: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation
6.96 USD 0.10 (1.42%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AENT hat sich für heute um -1.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.69 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.16 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
AENT News
Tagesspanne
6.69 7.16
Jahresspanne
2.21 11.57
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.06
- Eröffnung
- 7.10
- Bid
- 6.96
- Ask
- 7.26
- Tief
- 6.69
- Hoch
- 7.16
- Volumen
- 46
- Tagesänderung
- -1.42%
- Monatsänderung
- 30.34%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 110.27%
- Jahresänderung
- 134.34%
