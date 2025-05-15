KurseKategorien
Währungen / AENT
Zurück zum Aktien

AENT: Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation

6.96 USD 0.10 (1.42%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AENT hat sich für heute um -1.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.69 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.16 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AENT News

Tagesspanne
6.69 7.16
Jahresspanne
2.21 11.57
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
7.06
Eröffnung
7.10
Bid
6.96
Ask
7.26
Tief
6.69
Hoch
7.16
Volumen
46
Tagesänderung
-1.42%
Monatsänderung
30.34%
6-Monatsänderung
110.27%
Jahresänderung
134.34%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K