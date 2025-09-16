Moedas / GBPNZD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GBPNZD: Pound Sterling vs New Zealand Dollar
2.30230 NZD 0.02057 (0.90%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Pound Sterling Moeda de lucro: New Zealand Dollar
A taxa do GBPNZD para hoje mudou para 0.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 2.28068 NZD para 1 GBP e o máximo foi 2.31485 NZD.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Libra esterlina vs dólar neozelandês. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Libra esterlina mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBPNZD Notícias
- GBP/USD slips as BoE holds rates, trims QT and hints at future cuts
- GBP: QT announcement in focus today – ING
- GBP/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 1.3600 and 1.3665 – UOB Group
- GBP/USD pulls back after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout – Société Générale
- GBP/USD Forecast 18/09: Grinds Higher Ahead of FOMC (Video)
- Pound Sterling eases further against US Dollar ahead of BoE decision
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 18/09: Sits on Edge (chart)
- Forex Today: Eyes on the BoE verdict after Fed’s cautious cut
- Pound Sterling declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
- GBP/USD: BoE has tough act to follow after Fed cuts rates
- GBP/USD spikes toward 1.3700 as Fed cuts rates eyes on Powell presser
- GBP/USD rises as UK inflation supports BoE hold, Fed cut in focus
- GBP shrugs off in-line CPI data – BBH
- GBP/USD Forecast 17/09: Rallies Strongly Ahead (Chart)
- GBP/USD: Scope to extend to 1.3700 – UOB Group
- GBP: Fiscal policy remains the weakest link – ING
- Pound Sterling faces pressure as UK inflation seems to peak
- GBP/USD Forex Signal 17/09: Bullish Forecast Ahead (Chart)
- Forex Today: The calm before the BoC and Fed storm
- GBP/USD remains below 1.3650 ahead of UK CPI data
- GBP/USD jumps past 1.3640 as US Dollar hits 10-week low ahead of Fed
- GBP/USD edges higher on USD weakness – BBH
- GBP: Jobs data won't dent hawkish BoE – ING
- Forex Today: US Dollar remains weak pre-Fed, Gold hits new record-high
GBPNZD on the Community Forum
- GBPNZD Technical Analysis 2014 (10)
- Market Watch has GBPNZD Inactive (6)
- Why iBars and TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS) return different values? (4)
- Signal Copying (3)
- Gbpusd, gbpnzd, gbpjpy, eurusd (3)
- Charts not Updating (3)
- IF NOT TRADING THE MAJORS (WHY) (2)
- general question GBPNZDr (1)
- M1 Price History for GBPNZD and GBPAUS for a year or more (1)
- How to understand the OpenPrice returned value? (1)
- GBPNZD History Data
- For some currency pair you are most likely to commit the transaction?
Aplicativos de negociação para GBPNZD
PyNinjaTrader
Offpista LTD
PyNinjaTrader - Conector API Python de arrastar e soltar para NinjaTrader 8 PyNinjaTrader conecta perfeitamente seus scripts Python com NinjaTrader 8 usando uma estratégia simples de arrastar e soltar. Esta solução totalmente testada, rápida e eficiente utiliza websockets para comunicação, com a estratégia atuando como servidor e o script Python como cliente. Características: - Login Python no Terminal NinjaTrader 8 - Função keep-alive para conexão contínua - Recuperar informações da conta Ni
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (1)
Sem truques chamativos. Sem promessas quebradas. Urban Pulse é projetado para traders que se preocupam com uma coisa: consistência. Seja você escalando através de um desafio prop ou gerenciando capital de clientes, este EA permanece dentro dos limites — e entrega. Execute em um único gráfico: Anexe ao GBPUSD no período H1 . É isso. Um gráfico. Uma arma. Importante: Esta versão está disponível a um preço com desconto . Preço final: $399. O acesso antecipado acaba em breve. Link do canal = https:
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Transforme qualquer estratégia de negociação em uma estratégia de negociação de posição ou negocie as estratégias comprovadas de negociação de posição baseadas em RSI e ADR, incluindo sistema automatizado de controle de rebaixamento para posições que se movem contra você. Este EA é uma evolução e uma simplificação do EA MRA que tem sido usado para estratégias de negociação de posição ensinadas no site Market Structure Trader há muitos anos. Veja meu perfil para obter um link para o site, curso
Originall I did not want to publish this EA... I created this EA only for my personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own this EA. After that, price will either increase extremly or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector . Connector will be available only for a limited time. Free demo version:
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ: How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
Sniper Pro Max
Emmanuel Moreira Moinho Peres
Sniper Forex Pro Max - O Poderoso Robô de Forex Maximize seus lucros com nossa estratégia avançada de médias móveis, RSI e grid dinâmico. O Sniper Forex Pro Max é um robô de trading revolucionário, desenvolvido para dominar o mercado Forex com estratégias comprovadas e tecnologia de ponta. Ele combina a precisão das médias móveis, a inteligência do Índice de Força Relativa (RSI) e a eficiência de uma estratégia de grid adaptativa. Ideal para traders que buscam resultados consistentes e segur
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users. The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics. Options allow you to choose betwee
Faixa diária
2.28068 2.31485
Faixa anual
2.10261 2.33526
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.2817 3
- Open
- 2.2813 7
- Bid
- 2.3023 0
- Ask
- 2.3026 0
- Low
- 2.2806 8
- High
- 2.3148 5
- Volume
- 81.467 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.23%
- Mudança anual
- 9.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 4.00%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 4.25%
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 2
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 9
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 0
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0
11:00
GBP
- Atu.
- 7
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0
22:45
NZD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $-3.492 bilh
- Prév.
- $-3.941 bilh