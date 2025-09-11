货币 / GBPNZD
GBPNZD: Pound Sterling vs New Zealand Dollar
2.28212 NZD 0.00039 (0.02%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: New Zealand Dollar
今日GBPNZD汇率已更改by 0.02%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点2.28068 NZD和高点2.28336 NZD进行交易。
关注英镑vs新西兰元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GBPNZD新闻
日范围
2.28068 2.28336
年范围
2.10261 2.33526
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.2817 3
- 开盘价
- 2.2813 7
- 卖价
- 2.2821 2
- 买价
- 2.2824 2
- 最低价
- 2.2806 8
- 最高价
- 2.2833 6
- 交易量
- 129
- 日变化
- 0.02%
- 月变化
- -0.26%
- 6个月变化
- 0.34%
- 年变化
- 8.34%