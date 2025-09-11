Currencies / GBPNZD
GBPNZD: Pound Sterling vs New Zealand Dollar
2.28137 NZD 0.00566 (0.25%)
Sector: Currency Base: Pound Sterling Profit currency: New Zealand Dollar
GBPNZD exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 2.27534 NZD and at a high of 2.28254 NZD per 1 GBP.
Follow Great Britain Pound vs New Zealand Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Great Britain Pound price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- GBPNZD History Data
- For some currency pair you are most likely to commit the transaction?
Daily Range
2.27534 2.28254
Year Range
2.10261 2.33526
- Previous Close
- 2.2757 1
- Open
- 2.2789 4
- Bid
- 2.2813 7
- Ask
- 2.2816 7
- Low
- 2.2753 4
- High
- 2.2825 4
- Volume
- 8.792 K
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- -0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.31%
- Year Change
- 8.30%
17 September, Wednesday
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.8%
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.8%
- Prev
- -1.1%