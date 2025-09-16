通貨 / GBPNZD
GBPNZD: Pound Sterling vs New Zealand Dollar
2.29825 NZD 0.00254 (0.11%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Pound Sterling 利益通貨: New Zealand Dollar
GBPNZDの今日の為替レートは、-0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1GBPあたり2.29634NZDの安値と2.30837NZDの高値で取引されました。
英国ポンドvsニュージーランドドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、スターリングポンド価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GBPNZDの取引アプリ
PyNinjaTrader
Offpista LTD
PyNinjaTrader - NinjaTrader 8 用のドラッグ アンド ドロップ Python API コネクタ PyNinjaTrader は、シンプルなドラッグ アンド ドロップ戦略を使用して、Python スクリプトを NinjaTrader 8 にシームレスに接続します。この完全にテストされた高速で効率的なソリューションは、通信に Websocket を使用し、戦略がサーバーとして機能し、Python スクリプトがクライアントとして機能します。 機能: - NinjaTrader 8 ターミナルへの Python ログイン - 継続的な接続のためのキープアライブ機能 - Python クライアントへの NinjaTrader 8 アカウント情報の取得 - Python から直接注文をオープン、変更、クローズ - 静的および動的なアカウント情報にアクセス - 包括的な市場データと実行情報を取得 - バー データをダウンロードし、1 行のコードでライブ フィードを作成 - apextrading アカウントの特別割引 - 最大 90% 割引! インストール: -
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (1)
派手なトリックはなし。壊れた約束はなし。 Urban Pulseは、一つのことに気を使うトレーダーのために設計されています: 一貫性。プロップチャレンジを通じてスケールする場合でも、クライアント資本を管理する場合でも、このEAは限界内にとどまり、結果を提供します。 単一チャートでの実行: GBPUSD に対して時間枠 H1 で添付します。それだけです。1つのチャート。1つの武器。 重要: このバージョンは 割引価格 で提供されています。最終価格: $399。早期アクセスはすぐに終了します。 チャンネル リンク = https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar 主要な利点 自動リスクロジック： アカウントサイズとSL距離に基づいてロットサイズを計算します。 手動または固定ロットサポート： あなたがモードをコントロールします - 保守的または攻撃的。 ドローダウンガード： フローティング損失が設定したパーセンテージを超えた場合、自動的にシャットダウンします。 ワンチャートデザイン： 複数のシンボルを内部で管理し、プラットフォームを cl
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
The Rise of Skywalker: It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in the indicator The Rise of Sky walker: ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
あらゆる取引戦略をポジション取引戦略に変換したり、不利な動きをしたポジションの自動ドローダウン制御システムを含む実証済みの RSI および ADR ベースのポジション取引戦略を取引したりできます。 この EA は、Market Structure Trader Web サイトで長年にわたって教示されているポジション取引戦略に使用されてきた MRA EA を進化させ、簡素化したものです。 ウェブサイトへのリンク、無料のポジション取引コース、その他の商品については、私のプロフィールをご覧ください。 EA は、「エラスティックバンド理論」を使用して市場構造の動きに自動的にスケールし、RSI 指標または取引したい外国為替商品の平均日幅 (ADR) の拡張を使用して、銀行や金融機関がとった動きを反転します。 ポジション取引は、小さなリスクと複数のエントリーを使用して市場にエントリーする方法です。つまり、最初の取引エントリーの精度は、エントリー後の EA による取引の管理方法ほど重要ではありません。 市場は予測不可能であり、長期的に持続可能な正確さで動きのタイミングを計ることは事実上不可能です
Originall I did not want to publish this EA... I created this EA only for my personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own this EA. After that, price will either increase extremly or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector . Connector will be available only for a limited time. Free demo version:
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Spack Copier copies Signal from your favorite Telegram channel and Open the trade automatically on MT5 without admin rights! {READ: How to Copy Trades from any Channel without Admin rights! – Full Guide - Other - 25 July 2025 - Traders' Blogs } Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute automatically in MetaTrader T5)? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specifi
Portfolio Evolution
Salvatore Caligiuri
PROMO - Only for next 3 buyers, one free expert - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO expert advisor ! NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! LIVE RESULTS: click here Portfolio EVOLUTION represents a cutting-edge Expert Advisor concept that utilizes a range of strategies across multiple currency pairs. It can be operated in a MULTICURRENCIES mode or in SINGLE PAIR mode, creating an extensive multi-strategy portfolio designed to achieve safe and steady profits from the forex markets. This expert a
Quantum Equilibrium EA
Valentin Pandarov
Quantum Equilibrium は、 Fair Value Gaps (FVG) と Weekend Gaps をリアルタイムで識別および監視するための市場分析ツールです。 Gold (XAUUSD) や主要な通貨ペアを含む 30 の活発に取引される銘柄 を分析し、正確な洞察を提供します。 このツールは、 Fair Value Gaps (FVG) が形成されるとそれを検出し、価格の反転やトレンド継続の可能性を示す市場の不均衡に関する情報を提供します。また、金曜日の終値と月曜日の始値の間の Weekend Gaps を識別し、取引の機会をもたらす状況を強調します。 Quantum Equilibrium は、 リアルタイムデータ と 即時通知 を MetaTrader 5 およびモバイルプッシュ通知を通じて提供し、市場の状況をタイムリーに把握できるようにします。以下の市場をカバーします： 通貨ペア : EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCHF, EURCAD, USDJPY,
1日のレンジ
2.29634 2.30837
1年のレンジ
2.10261 2.33526
- 以前の終値
- 2.3007 9
- 始値
- 2.2980 4
- 買値
- 2.2982 5
- 買値
- 2.2985 5
- 安値
- 2.2963 4
- 高値
- 2.3083 7
- 出来高
- 30.940 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.05%
- 1年の変化
- 9.10%