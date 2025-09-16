Moedas / SOLUSD
SOLUSD: Solana Token vs US Dollar
248.5100 USD 11.2500 (4.74%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Solana Token Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SOLUSD para hoje mudou para 4.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 235.2200 e o mais alto foi 253.4200.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Solana Token vs US Dollar. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SOLUSD Notícias
- Zeus Network Builds The Bridge: Connecting Bitcoin And Solana Ecosystems — Here’s How
- Solana And XRP Join CME Group’s Expanding Futures Options Roster In 2025 – Details
- FalconX Adds To Solana Stash: $28.39M In SOL Pulled From Binance
- 3 Big Predictions for the Future of Stablecoins
- Got $1,000? 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold For Decades
- 3 Big Predictions for the Future of Cryptocurrency
- SEC approves generic listing standards for crypto ETFs
- FalconX Moves 413K Solana Worth $98M – Impact On SOL Price
- Bitcoin, crypto market remain neutral despite Federal Reserve cutting rates by 25bps
- CME Group plans to roll out XRP and Solana futures options in October
- Dogecoin Supply Set To Rise Again: How Much DOGE Is Being Unlocked?
- Solana Builds Case For Next Leg Up As Moving Averages Underscore Bull Run
- Solana Takes The Crown As Leader In App Revenue Generation – Here’s How Much
- How Metaplanet, Forward Industries Advance Bitcoin, Solana Treasury Strategies
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Crypto – European Wrap 17 September
- Here's Solana's bullish potential amid SOL treasuries buying frenzy
- Solana Sees Institutional Accumulation: 413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours
- If You'd Invested $200 in Each of the Top 20 Altcoins During the Last Crypto Boom, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Solana (SOL) Holds Recent Gains – Key Levels Before Another Surge
- Bitcoin To Hit $750,000 By 2030 With ETH And SOL As Survivors, Says Pantera CEO
- SEC could blow crypto ETP market "wide open" through generic listing framework: Bitwise
- Solana Treasury Trend Accelerates: Pantera’s Helius Push Holdings Past $3B
- Crypto Funds See $3.3 Billion Comeback, Bitcoin And Ethereum Lead Rebound
- Why Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is bullish on Solana
Faixa diária
235.2200 253.4200
Faixa anual
94.6730 293.4372
- Fechamento anterior
- 237.2600
- Open
- 237.2400
- Bid
- 248.5100
- Ask
- 248.5130
- Low
- 235.2200
- High
- 253.4200
- Volume
- 84.922 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 21.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 99.37%
- Mudança anual
- 59.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh