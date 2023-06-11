Click and Go Trade Manager

5

Click and Go Trade Manager: The Ultimate MT4 Execution Suite

Precision Execution. Professional Performance Tracking. Total Control.

In the world of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, and high-frequency scalping, precision is your only edge. Most traders lose not because their analysis is wrong, but because their execution is slow and their psychology is undisciplined.

The Hard Truth: If you are still manually calculating lot sizes or dragging lines while the price moves against you, you are trading with a disadvantage. Click and Go Trade Manager turns your MT4 into a high-speed trading workstation, eliminating the "human lag" between seeing a setup and entering the market.

📊 Master Your Psychology: The Performance Dashboard

Discipline is what separates the 1% from the rest. Click and Go keeps your stats front and center so you can trade like a professional:

  • Live Today’s P/L: Monitor your daily gain/loss in real-time to ensure you respect your daily stop-loss limit.

  • 5-Day Performance History: View your results from the last 5 trading days directly on your chart. This visual "accountability partner" helps you maintain consistency and avoid emotional revenge trading.

🎯 The "Two-Click" Advantage (SMC Focused)

  • The 1-Second Entry: No typing. No menus. 2 clicks and you are in the market with perfect risk.

  • SMC Precision (Spread & Commission Inclusive): When trading tight 2-pip stops, broker costs can ruin your RR. Click and Go factors in spreads and commissions automatically, ensuring your actual risk is exactly what you planned.

  • POI Mastery: Perfect for entering at Order Blocks or Breakers. Set your pending entry and SL directly on the candle levels with instant visual placement.

  • Automated Management: Use Auto-Break Even and Partial Takes to lock in profits automatically as soon as price sweeps liquidity.

🛠 Ultra-Simplified Workflow (2 Clicks to Execute)

We have stripped away the friction. Execution is now a reflex:

  1. Select Order Type: Click the Market or Pending button.

  2. Point & Execute: Click on the chart to set your Stop Loss (and Entry for pendings).

That is all. The manager calculates the perfect lot size including all fees and places the order in under a second.

🚀 Core Features

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Risk % of balance or Fixed Cash amount.

  • Instant Math: Real-time lot sizing based on your account's live equity.

  • Keyboard Shortcuts: Execute, close all, or move to Break-Even using hotkeys.

  • Stealth Mode: Keep your SL and TP hidden from the broker’s server to avoid hunt-volatility.

🛡 Prop Firm Protection (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.)

  • Hard Risk Caps: Never exceed your allowed risk per trade.

  • Visual Discipline: Stay within "Maximum Daily Loss" rules by seeing exactly where you stand for the day and week without leaving your chart.

📝 Technical Specifications

  • Platforms: MT4, also available for MT5 (Fully Optimized)

  • Instruments: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto.

  • Support: Includes lifetime updates and access to our setup guide.

Stop being a "Retail" clicker. Trade with the speed of the institutions. Send me a message for the Demo now and take control of your execution!

Отзывы 11
Wendy Cheung
48
Wendy Cheung 2024.03.01 09:48 
 

Love, love, love this trade manager!! It's such great value and packed full of features that has made execution & trade management 10x faster & easier for me. It's a game changer for sure and I'm so glad I found it. The tool is pretty easy to use and Victor is always quick to respond if any questions.

leekim617
49
leekim617 2024.02.28 21:00 
 

Elegant and simple solution to trade management. NOT buggy feels compact and light with a clean and intuitive user interface. Easy to follow user manual video. EA does what it is supposed to do. Reliable and robust so far in my experience. I luv it! I rented it for 30 days will end up buying a copy.

Md Ashikuzzaman
23
Md Ashikuzzaman 2024.02.25 11:52 
 

Highly appreciated. Amazing trade manager with helpful support

Рекомендуем также
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Утилиты
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
One Click Strategy
Oystein Knudsen
Утилиты
One-Click Strategy One-Click Strategy is designed to make your life easier when placing trades. It is suited to be used with common strategies where you place your stop loss over the recent high or below the recent low. This is very common when you trade support and resistance for a bounce or break out.  Want to sell or buy? Press "sell" or "buy" and the SL is placed above/below the recent high/low with a target of your choice. Lot size is calculated based on your settings. Taking trades takes
Save screen
Dominik Kaczorowski
Утилиты
A script that allows you to quickly save the image of the current chart. Accelerate the use of the script by assigning a keyboard shortcut to it. The image is saved in the location of your MT4 platform: /MQL4/Files/{current_date}. The script does not contain any parameters. The name of the chart being saved is determined automatically and consists of a symbol, the current date and the timeframe. Attention! Files with the same names are overwritten!
Trades Viewer
Qing Cai
5 (1)
Утилиты
Trades Viewer – торговое приложение для серьезных трейдеров. Продукт предоставляет такую информацию, как дневной диапазон, средний диапазон за 22 дня и прибыль/убыток (PL). Также отображается история сделок и текущие открытые позиции. Подробности каждой сделки можно узнать, просто кликнув по ней. Таким образом, все входы/выходы отображаются в очень удобном и понятном виде, позволяя улучшить торговую систему. Особенности Прибыль/убыток по текущему инструменту, с учетом всех сделок по символам и
Directional Key To Change MT4 Version
Yu Zhang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Do you think it's a bit cumbersome when you need to switch symbols or timeframes with mouse click? 1. What is this? This is a program that can switch symbols and timeframes with direction keys. Fast switching, very convenient, no mouse click required. For traders, one symbol with multi-timeframe charts are usually added,  you can change symbol on those charts easily. For multi-currency traders, different symbol charts are usually added, you can also change those timeframes easily. I wrote this p
Partial Close EA
Rimantas Petrauskas
3.25 (4)
Утилиты
Простейший в использовании советник Partial Close EA (от Rimantas Petrauskas ). Основной идеей советника является применение к позициям частичного закрытия. Советник автоматически находит ваши открытые рыночные позиции и применяет частичное закрытие в соответствии с вашими настройками. Для тех, кто не знает, что такое частичное закрытие: это просто закрытие части вашей позиции. Например, если размер вашего торгового лота равен 1,2, и вы закрыли 25% от него (что составляет 0,3), у вас все еще име
FastMove
Adrian Ferreyra
Утилиты
FastMove - панель с 5 кнопками, областью уведомлений и полем ввода. Его цель - обеспечить быстрое и простое выполнение. Описание кнопок: MOVE - перемещение интерфейса BUY - начать процесс покупки SELL - начать процесс продажи L - выбор количества лотов % - выбор количества процентов от баланса Горячие клавиши ' ESC ' - отменяет операцию или возвращается на предыдущий этап. ' F ' - заблокировать или разблокировать интерфейс для предотвращения случайных срабатываний. M - перемещение интерфейса. P
VisualInfoMove
Vitaly Muzichenko
Утилиты
Автоматический расчёт лота на уровень стопа: считает лот с учётом риска, можно ввести процент от депозита и установить линию на уровень планируемого стопа, в результате будет посчитан лот для входа. Так-же будет посчитан уровень TakeProfit с учётом коэффициента прибыль/убыток, и их профит/убыток в валюте депозита, таким образом сразу виден конечный результат сделки, что является неотъемлемой частью для успешной торговли. Возможности Индикатор показывает количество позиций, суммарный объём и при
TelegramAlerts4DrawdownAndTarget
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Утилиты
This program sends alerts to telegram when a specified profit target or drawdown level is reached. The profit target and drawdown level are specified as percentages of the daily starting balance in the inputs. When you purchase feel free to contact me for any assistance required with the setup. I am open to adding custom functions limited to profit or drawdown alerts
MTSBSPanel
Andrei Kossarev
Утилиты
MTSBSPanel - многофункциональная торговая панель с интегрированным риск менеджером. Основные функции торговой панели Установка отложенных ордеров напрямую на графике с возможностью деления позиции на несколько ордеров Открытие по рынку в один клик с возможностью деления позиции на несколько ордеров Управление рисками: риск на сделку и на день Динамически рассчитывается лот в зависимости от заданного риска на сделку Краткая информация о счете, результат сделок за день, неделю, месяц, выбранную и
Percentage Trailing Stop EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Утилиты
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
ReChartPro
Lasha Kvantchiani
Утилиты
Этот советник особенно полезен для трейдеров, использующих платные индикаторы со встроенными функциями бэктестинга. Он автоматизирует работу и обновляет графики. Благодаря этой функции встроенная функция бэктестинга вашего индикатора будет проводить бэктест в течение времени, указанного в настройках. С этим советником у вас каждый раз будут свежие результаты бэктестинга. Это крайне важно для таких индикаторов. Вы можете установить время обновления бэктеста или время его повторения. См. скриншот
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
Скрипт Close All Orders for MT4 - закрывает абсолютно все ордера, будь то отложенные или рыночные.  Закрытие ордеров происходит по по текущему в момент закрытия показателям прибыли/убытка.  Скрипт подойдет для моментов когда нужно быстро закрыть все ордера по текущим показателям.  Скрипт очень прост в использовании , просто перетащите скрипт на график и он выполнит свою работу.  Добавляйте меня в друзья , у меня много других полезных продуктов. 
Close all Trades in One clicks MT4
Cheng Hao Min
Утилиты
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so please don't worry about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart to activate it. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different versions of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Утилиты
Данный робот выступает в роли риск-менеджера, помогающего трейдеру контролировать свою торговлю. В настройках можно задать параметры, при которых риск-менеджер будет принудительно закрывать позиции, а так же, в случае необходимости, принудительно закрывать терминал во избежание открытия "на эмоциях" новых позиций, не соответствующих торговой стратегии. Настройки риск-менеджера Check limit to close - проверка лимита по средствам Limit to close - лимит по средствам, при достижении которого закрыва
Automatic order management
Ji Yun Xin
Утилиты
这是一款非常适合非专职交易人员使用的EA工具。 因为你不是专职的交易人员，你不可能有太多时间盯盘，市场行情瞬息万变，为了让你不再担心你账户的订单，这款工具将解决你所有的后顾之忧。 将你的账户加载该EA放在服务器（VPS）或本地电脑上，需确保本地电脑不会断电断网。 参数可以自己设定，无论你是在电脑上开单还是手机APP上开单，EA将会接管你的交易，如果你设定好顺势加仓和逆势加仓间距，及止损和止盈百分比，EA将会自动执行。 默认参数顺势加仓间距１美金（１００小点），逆 势加仓间距３美金（３００小点），顺势逆势各加仓５次。初始单量为０.１手，盈利１%启动保护止损，回撤８０%平仓，盈利３%启动追踪止损，回撤２０%全部平仓，盈利５%全部平仓。整体亏损５%全部止损。允许同时开多单和空单，账户内有多空单同时存在时有一个混合止损和止盈的参数，自己可以调整。
Limit Order by Oggy Crakers
Yogi Kurnia Sandi
Утилиты
Utilities This is an EA program to make it easier for traders to place open limit orders on the market. This program is equipped with: Set Lots Set BuyLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a BuyLimit order on the chart) Set SellLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a SellLimit order on the chart) SL and TP sets, Set Magic Number (I also matched it in the Order Comment) Set STEP By Point, Set Max Order, and Close all by Magic Number (you can close all order
Quick Panel Pro
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Этот советник представляет собой профессиональный торговый инструмент, сочетающий в себе гибкий контроль рисков и шесть групп торговых панелей. Версия MT5:   Quick Panel Pro Hedging Функции Рассчитывать лоты легко и быстро: переместите StopLine, расчет произойдет сразу Большинство торговых операций можно быстро совершить, нажав кнопку на этих панелях. Сменить панели можно быстро, просто нажав зеленую кнопку. Советник может работать в тестере стратегий, использовать эту функцию для обучения или п
Candle Meter
Ivan Grachev
3 (1)
Эксперты
Советник строит сетку ордеров, определяя входы по встроенным сетапам. После накопления заданного в настройках профита, закрывает оставшиеся ордера в безубыток. Открываемые ордера "на пробой", создают сетку по тренду, а каждый отдельно "трейлируйщийся" ордер позволяет максимально извлекать прибыль с рынка. Пожалуйста, ознакомьтесь со всеми моими продуктами: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/en_coding/seller Преимущества: уникальный алгоритм построения сетки ордеров, исключающий минимальную дельту ме
FREE
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Утилиты
One Click Trader - это инструмент для MetaTrader 4, который позволяет поднять вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Он позволяет открывать, управлять и закрывать сделки простым эффективным способом за один щелчок мыши. Стрелка вверх сворачивает панель OCT Стрелка вниз разворачивает панель OCT Стрелка вправо отображает следующую панель с дополнительными функциями Стрелка влево скрывает панель с дополнительными функциями Красная кнопка SELL позволяет открывать короткие рыночные ордера Красная кнопка SEL
Emotion controlling EA
Prabhu Jaishankar
Утилиты
Do you over trade???  Do you lose your account by adjusting the stop loss or not putting stop loss?? Do you cross your daily loss limit and closed your account??? Do you breach your funded account??? Do you fail frequently because of emotion??   So you have to control your emotion in trading. And this EA will do the job for you. You can not repeat those mistake even if you try hard. Just set the EA and relax. This will do major role in funded account. This EA will not open orders/positions. It j
Modify SELL orders
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Утилиты
Modify SELL orders v1.0    Managing Orders   During trading, you may need to modify   orders, i.e.   to change stop levels or  take profit. This can be done with one click with  the script Modify SELL orders v1.0 The script modifies all orders (market )  with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price) If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed. Parameters script : Take Profit (PIP) Stop Loss (PIP) Take Profit (price) Stop Loss (price)
Trade Manager Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Утилиты
Возьмите под контроль свой форекс-портфель. Мгновенно смотрите, где вы стоите, что работает и что причиняет вам боль! ВЕРСИЯ MT5 ДОСТУПНА ЗДЕСЬ: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/58658 Информационная панель торгового менеджера предназначена для того, чтобы показать вам, где в настоящее время находится каждая ваша позиция на рынке форекс, а также упростить управление рисками и подверженность валютным рискам. Для трейдеров, которые постепенно выходят на рынок с несколькими позициями или исп
Positions Value
Arash Nikniazi
Утилиты
By using this indicator you can easily find out how much your position is in profit right on the volume line on the chart. no need to take your mouse pointer on the lines. --- if you have different positions you can set all your TPs or SLs to a specific price to know the final value if the price reaches there. key features are : --- opened positions TP/SL value right on the chart. --- live value of the open position right on the volume line. --- commissions and swaps are being calculated. --- fo
GridCreateByMouseMT4
Andrei Novichkov
Утилиты
Скрипт с помощью мыши помогает быстро и с наименьшим количеством ошибок выстроить сеть с фиксированным, или переменным шагом, состоящую из отложенных ордеров. Перетащите скрипт на график левой кнопкой мыши и отпустите кнопку. Сеть начнет строиться с этой точки. Если текущая цена окажется расположенной ниже точки начала сети, то сеть продолжит выстраиваться "на север", в сторону покупок, а если выше - в сторону продаж, "на юг". Выставление тейк профита и стоп лосса скрипт оставляет на усмотрение
Closing Through Button
Shailendra Singh
Утилиты
This  is utility for Closing All trades or Closing All Buy Trades Or Closing All Sell Trades based on button clicked. Advantages and features of  Product is as follows Closes trades very fast  customised based on traders frequently encountered situation .This is very simple utility  which can be used by beginner or  advanced trader . Trader just need click   button like "Close All" "Close Buy" Or "Close Sell" and their request is executed.
Modify BUY order
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Утилиты
Modify BUY orders_v1.0 Managing Orders   During trading, you may need to modify   orders, i.e.   to change stop levels or  take profit. This can be done with one click with  THE SCRIPT Modify BUY orders v1.0 The script modifies all orders (market )  with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price) If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed. Parameters SCRIPT; Take Profit (PIP) Stop Loss (PIP) Take Profit (price) Stop Loss (price)
One lick close all
Jun Xiao
Утилиты
Этот инструмент поможет вам закрыть все открытые ордера одним щелчком мыши, просто нажмите «Закрыть все». Если вы хотите закрыть только прибыльные ордера, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть прибыльные». После нажатия все плавающие ордера будут закрыты. Все ордера будут ликвидированы; если вы хотите закрыть только ордера с плавающими убытками, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть убыточные». После нажатия все ордера с плавающими убытками будут ликвидированы.
Trailing Stops
Vishal Subhash Bharati
Утилиты
Trailing Stop_Steps EA is an expert advisor that can manage your order's stop-loss by moving at fixed steps. In particular, this expert advisor can use two parameters to increment the stop-loss according to your preferences. In many cases, you might want to increment the stop-loss by a specific value when the price is at specific distance from the current stop. This trailing stop-loss EA allow you to do exactly this: to trigger a stop-loss increment when the price reaches a specific threshold.
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита для ручной торговли с помощью "горячих клавиш". Позволяет моментально реагировать на текущую ситуацию на рынке. "Горячие клавиши" можно назначить на открытие позиций по типу, закрытие позиций по типу или всех позиций на текущем графике, удаление всех ордеров на текущем графике. Также можно задать "горячие клавиши" на пять предопределённых торговых объёмов и переключаться между ними в зависимости от ситуации без необходимости периодически менять объём вручную. Так же возможно задать автом
С этим продуктом покупают
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Утилиты
Если нужен советник по сигналах   любого стрелочного индикатора   - эта утилита однозначно вам поможет.  Вы сможете, с помощью этой утилиты сформировать неограниченное количество советников по ВАШИХ сигналах , с вашим набором настроек, с вашим копирайтом и полным исходным кодом . Вы сможете неограниченно использовать полученные советники, в том числе размещать на Маркете и других ресурсах.  Бесплатная простая версия скрипта для генерации,  которая поможет вам понять принцип работы - вот Что дела
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT4. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Утилиты
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Утилиты
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Утилиты
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Утилиты
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Утилиты
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
FiboPlusMultiTF
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Готовая мультитаймфреймовая торговая система на основе автоматического построения и сопровождения уровней Фибоначчи на продажу и покупку по любому символу. Преимущества Определение направления тренда по 14 индикаторам в комплексе ( Cx ), на экстремумах ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Отображение значений 14 индикаторов, составляющих направление тренда ( Cx ) Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержки и сопротивления, каналов Просмотр варианта уровней Фибоначчи на любом таймфрейме
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Утилиты
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Утилиты
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Ultimate Trade Copier
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
Утилиты
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Утилиты
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (без необходимости использования токена бота или разрешений администратора, прямо на ваш MT4. Он был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество необходимых вам функций. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |   Версия MT
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Утилиты
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
Другие продукты этого автора
Click and Go Trade Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
Утилиты
Click and Go Trade Manager: The Ultimate MT5 Execution Suite Precision Execution. Professional Performance Tracking. Total Control. In the world of   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT, and high-frequency scalping,   precision is your only edge.   Most traders lose not because their analysis is wrong, but because their execution is slow and their psychology is undisciplined. The Hard Truth:   If you are still manually calculating lot sizes or dragging lines while the price moves against you,   you
Macd Scanner with embedded Trend filter
Victor Christiaanse
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
This scanner is monitoring the entire market for trade opportunities for all symbols and for all   time frames. You don't have to look to all the charts, for all symbols and for all time frames. This scanner will alert you on your computer, or on your mobile, when a trade opportunity has been found.  You never have to miss a trade opportunity!   This indicator is designed to scan all pairs and symbols, for all time frames, to find a cross of the MACD main and signal line.   MACD Definition The
Ichimoku Scanner
Victor Christiaanse
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This scanner is monitoring the entire market for Ichimoku trade opportunities for all symbols and for all time frames. You don't have to look to all the charts, for all symbols and for all time frames. This scanner will alert you on your computer, or on your mobile, when a trade opportunity has been found.  You never have to miss a trade opportunity!   This indicator is designed to scan all pairs and symbols, for all selected time frames, to find a Tenkan and Kijun Cross or a breakout of the Ich
Keyboard Trading
Victor Christiaanse
5 (1)
Утилиты
Keyboard Trading  Open and Close orders with your keyboard. This tool allows you to open and close orders with your keyboard. As opening and closing orders with your keyboard is faster than with your mouse, this tool is very useful for Scalpers. How does it work? If you press the key "b", it will open a buy order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "s", it will open a sell order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "c
FREE
Three Moving Average Scanner
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Индикаторы
This scanner is monitoring the entire market for trade opportunities for all symbols and for all time frames. This scanner will alert you on your computer, or on your mobile, when a trade opportunity has been found. Three moving average strategy   The three moving average strategy is a very popular and proven strategy. The slowest moving average is used to determine the direction of the trend. If the price is above the slowest moving average, we are in a Bullish market and if the price is below
Trendline Trading
Victor Christiaanse
3 (1)
Утилиты
If you use Resistance and Support Trendlines in your trading, this tool will be very useful for you!  The Trendline Trading EA is a smart and easy tool to helps you in your trading using trendlines on your chart. Just create a trendline for the Resistance and Support, and the EA will create pending orders when the price touch the trendline. The following orders will be created when the price touch the trendline: Pending order in case the price breaks the trendline Pending order in case the price
Four Moving Average Scanner
Victor Christiaanse
Индикаторы
This indicator is designed to scan all pairs and symbols, for all selected time frames, to find a cross of moving averages. The 4 Moving Average Strategy The scanner has 4 moving averages: - 2 moving averages to define the trend - 2 moving averages are used to find the right moment to send an alert If the fast trend MA is above the slow trend MA, than it is considered as a bullish market and it will only provide bullish alerts. If the fast trend MA is lower then the slow trend MA, it is conside
Engulfing Candlestick Pattern Scanner
Victor Christiaanse
1 (1)
Индикаторы
This scanner is monitoring the entire market for trade opportunities for all symbols and for all time frames. You don't have to look to all the charts, for all symbols and for all time frames. This scanner will alert you on your computer, or on your mobile, when a trade opportunity has been found.  You never have to miss a trade opportunity! This indicator is designed to scan all pairs and symbols, for all selected time frames, to find an Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. Features The scanner will
Exit Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
Утилиты
Enhance Your Trading with the Exit Manager Elevate your trading strategy with the Exit Manager, designed to ensure optimal closure of your trades at precisely the right moments. Once you've placed an order, our Exit Manager steps in and starts monitoring the order based on YOUR predetermined conditions, and can even trail your stop loss to mitigate risk. Key Features: Set & Forget Functionality With the Exit Manager, simply place your trade and let the tool do the rest. It continuously monitor
Exit Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
Утилиты
Enhance Your Trading with the Exit Manager Elevate your trading strategy with the Exit Manager, designed to ensure optimal closure of your trades at precisely the right moments. Once you've placed an order, our Exit Manager steps in and starts monitoring the order based on YOUR predetermined conditions, and can even trail your stop loss to mitigate risk. Key Features: Set & Forget Functionality With the Exit Manager, simply place your trade and let the tool do the rest. It continuously monitors
Фильтр:
Wendy Cheung
48
Wendy Cheung 2024.03.01 09:48 
 

Love, love, love this trade manager!! It's such great value and packed full of features that has made execution & trade management 10x faster & easier for me. It's a game changer for sure and I'm so glad I found it. The tool is pretty easy to use and Victor is always quick to respond if any questions.

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2024.03.09 08:33
Thank you so much, this feedback really makes me happy :)
leekim617
49
leekim617 2024.02.28 21:00 
 

Elegant and simple solution to trade management. NOT buggy feels compact and light with a clean and intuitive user interface. Easy to follow user manual video. EA does what it is supposed to do. Reliable and robust so far in my experience. I luv it! I rented it for 30 days will end up buying a copy.

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2024.03.09 08:34
Many thanks for the feedback, highly appreciated! Glad it is helping you in your trading!
Md Ashikuzzaman
23
Md Ashikuzzaman 2024.02.25 11:52 
 

Highly appreciated. Amazing trade manager with helpful support

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2024.03.09 08:34
Many thanks! Appreciated the feedback!
skalt
70
skalt 2023.11.08 11:40 
 

What an amazing piece of code! If you execute trades manually on M1, there's no other tool that's faster and more complete than Click & Go. Just click on your desired SL level and that's it. Spread & comission calculated automatically, no guessing or panicking. I rented it for 30 days and couldn't be happier, so I bought it. Thank you Victor!

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2023.11.08 12:18
Thank you for the feedback! Really nice to hear it helps you in your trading.
nikolstn
19
nikolstn 2023.09.14 17:03 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2023.09.14 17:35
Thank you so much! Happy Trading!
ebba
19
ebba 2023.08.18 09:49 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2023.08.18 09:58
More then happy to support :)
Naomi
145
Naomi 2023.08.15 09:29 
 

I love this trade manager. It is easy to use and works perfectly. It definitely helps me with my trade execution when I need to be fast and enter swiftly. I highly recommend it.

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2023.08.15 09:33
Thank you for your review Naomi, highly appreciated!
Victor Angel Revilla Marquez
2563
Victor Angel Revilla Marquez 2023.08.15 03:18 
 

this man is a genious, seriously i bought 3 others and this one is simply the best

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2023.08.15 09:32
Many thanks for your review!
atredcap
26
atredcap 2023.08.14 09:17 
 

Victor and his EA are great! I especially like it that when I asked about a function which is not currently available, he said that he can develop that in the next update! Loving it! Thanks Victor.

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2023.08.14 09:18
Many thanks for the feedback! Much appreciated!
Jan Procházka
28
Jan Procházka 2023.08.01 21:12 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2023.08.01 21:28
Many thanks for your feedback, much appreciated!
tomchurch07
34
tomchurch07 2023.07.25 14:19 
 

This is a fantastic tool, it pays for itself! Entry into a trade is fast and stress-free. Victor the creator is a very nice guy too. Highly Recommend.

Victor Christiaanse
6533
Ответ разработчика Victor Christiaanse 2023.07.25 14:22
Thank you for your review. Much appreciated and glad to hear it is helping you in your trading!
Ответ на отзыв