ESENAR EA MT5 is an advanced Support & Resistance–based automated trading system designed for disciplined range trading on the H1 timeframe. It dynamically detects the highest high and lowest low over a configurable lookback period and builds adaptive S&R zones with visual clarity. When price enters these zones, ESENAR strategically places BuyStop and SellStop pending orders, automatically managing, validating, and canceling orders as market structure updates.

The EA includes robust risk management features such as Trailing Stop Loss, Break Even, money management, spread and margin checks, and strict order limits per symbol. Fully compliant with MT5 market rules, ESENAR performs comprehensive market validation, volume normalization, SL/TP checks, and input verification, ensuring stable and error-free execution. Designed with safety in mind, it features detailed error handling, no DLL usage, and clean visual S&R representation for transparent strategy monitoring.


Mozo EA MT5
Christian Acuyong
エキスパート
MOZO EA (v1.62) is an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor that combines multi-timeframe analysis of RSI, Stochastic, CCI, ATR, AO, MACD, and ADX to generate high-confluence buy/sell signals. Key features: Strong signal confirmation (user-defined threshold) + additional filters: MA golden/death cross, Parabolic SAR, Break of Structure (BOS) bias, and Support/Resistance zones. Dual execution: primary pending orders (buy/sell stop) and optional secondary market scalping. Comprehensive trade management: fix
Batibot EA
Christian Acuyong
エキスパート
BATIBOT EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades based on MACD crossover signals with an optional trend filter using a long-period moving average. It includes strict risk management , equity drawdown protection , daily profit target control , and a time-based trading session filter to trade only during selected hours. The EA supports smart trailing stop locking , optional support & resistance avoidance , and auto trend direction control , making it suitable for cont
