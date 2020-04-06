King ElChart Breakout

King ElChart Breakout EA is a professional breakout trading system designed for traders who want a precise, reliable, and fully automated approach to market breakouts.

The EA executes trades based on two powerful mechanisms:
1. Daily Breakout – using the previous day’s high and low with customizable offset.
2. Session Breakout – for Asian, London, and New York sessions with dynamic session-high/low detection.

The system includes advanced risk-management tools:
• Fixed or Auto Lot sizing based on risk percentage
• Configurable TakeProfit & StopLoss
• Break-even engine with offset control
• Trailing Stop with step, distance, and activation filters
• Daily drawdown limit to stop trading and delete pending orders automatically

Visual elements:
• On-chart information panel showing active modes and EA status
• Optional session breakout zone drawing for better market clarity

Each breakout setup is executed with precise timing, validated price levels, and strict protective logic to help traders capture high-momentum moves with consistency.
