Hourly Volume Profile

Ever notice price hitting “empty space” on the chart and suddenly reversing? It’s not magic. It’s not random. It’s Volume.

Traditional volume bars only tell you when money entered the market. But they hide the most important secret: At what PRICE?

Introducing the Intraday Hourly Volume Profile — the indicator that gives you X-Ray vision for your MT5 charts.

Why you need this tool right now:

  • 📉 Catch Precision Reversals: The indicator reveals hidden “walls” of orders that naked charts don’t show. See exactly where price is likely to bounce before it happens.
  • 🕐 Hourly Market Structure: The market changes hour by hour. This tool breaks down the session, showing you who won the battle (buyers or sellers) in every single hour.
  • 🏆 The “Golden Level” (Daily POC): This is the game-changer. The indicator automatically calculates the single price level with the highest volume for the entire day and highlights it in GOLD. This is the “Magnet” of the day—the strongest support or resistance level you can trade.

Visual Hierarchy:

  • 🔵 Blue: Standard Volume Zones (Liquidity distribution).
  • 🔴 Red: Hourly POC (Best for scalping local reactions).
  • 🟡 GOLD: DAILY MAX VOLUME (The strongest level of the day. Trade with the Institutions).

Stop guessing where the price might go. Start trading alongside the Big Players.


