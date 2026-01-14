HFT Gold Scalping Machine 101

Version 2.00

🚀 Transform Every Market Move Into Opportunity

 HFT Gold Scalping Machine101 is a powerful, fully automated grid-based scalping system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) and compatible with any timeframe.

The EA uses a dynamic pending-order grid that traps price movements, capturing profits whether the market trends or ranges.

Designed for traders who want low-maintenance, high-frequency trading, and strong equity protection, this EA combines smart volatility-based order placement with robust account safety features.

Whether you scalp short movements or hunt intraday swings — Golden Trap Scalper101 does the heavy lifting for you.

✨ Key Features & Advantages

🔶 1. Adaptive Pending-Order Grid System

The EA automatically places BUY/SELL Stop or Limit orders based on your preference:

  • Buy Grid Above Market

  • Sell Grid Below Market

  • Fully customizable grid spacing (PipStep)

  • Multiple pending orders per side (up to 10 levels)
    This creates a “Golden Trap” that catches movements in both directions.

🔶 2. Perfect for XAUUSD Scalping

Originally optimized for Gold, the EA performs exceptionally in:
✔ Fast-moving markets
✔ Breakout conditions
✔ Mean-reversion dips
✔ Ranging sessions

✔ No stuck with orders

✔ Cut risk quickly

You can use it in M1, M5, M15, or any timeframe depending on your strategy.

🔶 3. Full Control Over Risk & Money Management

Your capital protection is the priority.
The EA includes:

 Smart Equity Loss Protection (Auto Shutdown)

Stops trading and closes all orders when equity drops below your set threshold.
Default: Maximum 20% loss cap

 Minimum Equity Protection

EA stops trading when equity falls below your defined minimum.

 Dynamic & Normalized Lot Sizing

Automatically adapts lot size based on broker’s requirements.

 Configurable SL/TP for Every Order

  • Take Profit in pips

  • Stop Loss in pips

  • Full on/off control

🔶 4. Clean & Safe Trade Execution

  • Slippage control

  • Magic Number filtering for safe multi-EA usage

  • Broker-compatible lot normalization

  • Ensures no trades are sent too frequently (anti-spam internal timer)

  • Automatically handles busy trade context

🔶 5. Fully Automated From Start to Finish

You only set your parameters once.
The EA will then automatically:
✔ Build grids
✔ Refresh gaps
✔ Manage open positions
✔ Close everything when safety limits are hit

It’s engineered for 24/5 hands-free operation.

📌 Inputs Overview

General Settings

  • PipStep (grid distance)

  • TakeProfitPips

  • StopLossPips

  • LotSize

  • Slippage

Grid Controls

  • Enable Buy Grid

  • Above Market Trade Type (BUY/SELL)

  • Enable Sell Grid

  • Below Market Trade Type (BUY/SELL)

Safety Controls

  • Enable StopLoss

  • MinimumEquity

  • Enable Equity Loss Protection

  • MaxLossPercent

  • MagicNumber

🛡️ Built-In Safety Mechanisms

✔ Full Auto Close

If equity drawdown exceeds your set limit:
➡️ EA Closes all open trades
➡️ EA Deletes all pending orders
➡️ EA Stops placing new orders

✔ No Overtrading

Internal delay ensures orders are not sent too frequently.

✔ Broker Friendly

Complies with:

  • Symbol stops level

  • Volume step/min/max

  • Fill type RETURN

  • GTC pending time

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

Golden Trap Scalper101 is perfect for:

✔ Gold Scalpers
✔ Grid Traders
✔ Prop Traders
✔ Swing & Intraday traders
✔ Traders who want a low-management system
✔ Traders seeking controlled-risk grid automation

📈 Recommended Setup
         The default configuration is the best 
         Change it due your fund and account type due to 
         Your back test..............

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: Any (M1–H1 recommended)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread preferred

  • Minimum Balance: $200+ 

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher recommended

    Adjust the leverage due to your fund , lower fund need higher leverage, and transfer your profits daily and keep only the main fund 


💎 Why Golden Trap Scalper101 Stands Out

✔ Multi-level grid precision
✔ Strong drawdown protection
✔ High profit capture in volatile markets
✔ Smart auto-management logic
✔ Optimized for Gold — but flexible for many pairs
✔ Clean, stable, professional code

Why we selling this bot in very good price while it so efficient and profitable:  because more traders use this bot more this bot become highly efficient and the profit gap becomes higher take the chance and join our profitable community 

Good luck 

This is not just another EA —
it is a complete automated scalping engine built for real trading conditions.


