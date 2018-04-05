H4 Swing King

H4 Swing King - Kinetic Trading Engine

No Indicators. No Lag. Just Pure Physics. The H4 Swing King uses a proprietary "Kinetic Engine" to detect high-momentum breakouts in O(1) time complexity. Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

Are you tired of lagging indicators that repaint? Meet Swing King, the first trading algorithm built on the principles of Cyber-Physics.

How it works: Instead of relying on RSI or MACD, this engine treats every price tick as a physical particle with Mass and Velocity.

  1. Momentum Detection: Identifies "High-Energy" candles that break market inertia.

  2. O(1) Execution: Instant reaction to volatility.

  3. Dynamic Defense: Uses an aggressive Trailing Stop to lock in profits automatically.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD Only.

  • Timeframe: H4.

  • Min Balance: $100.

  • VPS: Required for 24/7 Trailing Stop management.


