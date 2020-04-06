DLMFX Golden

DLMFX Golden is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Daily (D1) timeframe.
It is designed for traders who prefer a low-frequency, high-probability trading approach, focusing on long-term market structure and avoiding short-term noise.


Trading Strategy

DLMFX Golden is built around a portfolio of 28 independent trading strategies, all optimized for the XAUUSD Daily timeframe.
Each strategy is triggered under specific market conditions, allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to different Gold market environments.

To ensure robustness and long-term reliability:

  • Each strategy was optimized using a defined in-sample optimization period

  • Performance was then validated on a separate out-of-sample period, outside the optimization range

  • Final behavior was confirmed through forward testing in real market conditions

This structured process helps reduce overfitting and increases the probability of stable performance over time.


Risk Management

Every trade executed by DLMFX Golden includes:

  • Predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels

  • Built-in risk control based on account balance

  • Optional dynamic stop management to protect profits

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or averaging strategies, ensuring a conservative and professional risk profile.


Plug & Play – No Configuration Required

DLMFX Golden is a plug-and-play Expert Advisor.

  • No manual configuration is required

  • The EA works optimally using the default input values

  • Simply attach it to a XAUUSD D1 chart and let it trade automatically

This makes it suitable for both beginner and advanced traders.


Key Features

✔ Portfolio of 28 optimized trading strategies
✔ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Designed for Daily timeframe (D1)
✔ In-sample and out-of-sample validated logic
✔ Forward-tested under real market conditions
No configuration required – default settings recommended
✔ Fully automated trading
✔ Advanced built-in risk management
✔ Compatible with MetaTrader 5 only
✔ Safe strategy — No Martingale / No Grid


Recommended Usage

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: D1 (Daily)

  • Minimum balance: Depends on broker conditions and risk profile

  • Account type: Demo and Live accounts supported

For best results, run the EA on one XAUUSD D1 chart only.

The official trading signal for DLMFX Golden is currently in progress and will be published as soon as sufficient trading history is available to ensure transparent and reliable performance tracking.

⚠️ Always test on a demo account before trading on a live account.


