Thank you for considering DLMFX Golden, a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders seeking consistency, discipline, and sustainable results in the Gold (XAUUSD) market.

This EA has been developed with a professional and conservative approach, optimized exclusively for trading on the Daily timeframe (D1). It focuses on capturing long-term market structure while avoiding the noise of lower timeframes.

If you value low-frequency, high-probability trading with responsible risk management, DLMFX Golden is designed for you.

Professional Trading Strategy

DLMFX Golden is built on a robust portfolio of 28 independent trading strategies, all carefully:

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on D1

Designed to activate only under specific market conditions

Capable of dynamically adapting to different Gold market environments

To ensure long-term reliability and stability, each strategy has undergone a rigorous validation process:

Optimization using a defined in-sample period

Validation on a separate out-of-sample period

Final confirmation through forward testing in real market conditions

This structured approach significantly reduces overfitting and increases the probability of consistent performance over time.

Smart Risk Management

The protection of capital is a top priority in DLMFX Golden.

Each trade includes:

Predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)

Automated risk control based on account balance

Optional dynamic stop management to secure profits

🔒 Important: DLMFX Golden does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or averaging strategies, ensuring a conservative and professional risk profile aligned with sound trading practices.

Plug & Play – Total Simplicity

DLMFX Golden is designed so you don’t have to worry about complex settings.

No manual configuration required

Performs optimally using the default settings

Simply attach it to a XAUUSD D1 chart and let it trade automatically

Suitable for both beginner traders and advanced users seeking an efficient and hassle-free solution.

Key Features

✔ Portfolio of 28 optimized trading strategies

✔ Exclusive to XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Designed for the Daily timeframe (D1)

✔ In-sample / out-of-sample validation

✔ Tested through real forward testing

✔ No configuration required

✔ Fully automated trading

✔ Advanced built-in risk management

✔ Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5

✔ Safe strategy — No Martingale / No Grid

Recommended Usage

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: D1 (Daily)

D1 (Daily) Account type: Demo and Live

Demo and Live Minimum balance: Depends on broker conditions and risk profile

For best performance, it is recommended to run the EA on one single XAUUSD D1 chart.

Transparency & Tracking

The official trading signal of DLMFX Golden is currently under development and will be published once sufficient trading history is available, ensuring transparent and reliable performance tracking.

⚠️ We strongly recommend testing the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds.