Gold Volatility EA

Product Overview

Gold Volatility Breakout EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It trades high-volatility breakouts using an indicator-based combination of ATR (Average True Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index).

The EA aims to capture strong price movements while avoiding overextended market conditions, making it suitable for traders who want disciplined, rule-based execution without emotional trading.

Key Advantages

Designed for Gold Volatility

Gold is known for sharp price movements. This EA is optimized for XAUUSD and takes advantage of volatility instead of fighting it.

Objective & Emotion-Free Trading

All trades are based on mathematical indicators (ATR & RSI), eliminating emotional decisions such as fear or greed.

Smart Breakout Detection

The EA only enters trades when price breaks out beyond a volatility-adjusted range, reducing false signals in ranging markets.

Built-in Risk Management

Every trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring controlled risk and consistency.

Spread-Aware Execution

The EA reads the current spread before trading, helping avoid poor entries during unfavorable market conditions.

Real-Time Monitoring

Includes:

Live logging of ATR, RSI, spread, and floating profit

Alerts and sound notifications when trades are opened

Lightweight & Stable

Runs efficiently on MT5 with minimal resource usage, suitable for VPS or local trading.

Core Trading Features

Trades on M15 timeframe

Uses ATR-based volatility breakout logic

RSI filter prevents buying at overbought levels or selling at oversold levels

One trade per symbol at a time (prevents overexposure)

Automatic Buy & Sell execution

Supports manual parameter customization

Input Parameters (User Settings)

🔧 Trading Settings

Lots

Controls the trade size for each position.

StopLossPips

Distance (in points) for Stop Loss to limit potential losses.

TakeProfitPips

Distance (in points) for Take Profit to lock in gains.

📊 Volatility & Indicator Settings

ATRPeriod

Period used to calculate market volatility.

VolatilityMult

Multiplier applied to ATR to define breakout strength.

RSIPeriod

Period used to calculate RSI values.

OverBought

RSI level above which Buy trades are blocked.

OverSold

RSI level below which Sell trades are blocked.

Who This EA Is Best For

✔ Traders focused on Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Traders who prefer systematic, rules-based strategies

✔ Users looking for volatility breakout opportunities

✔ Beginners and advanced traders who want automation with control

“Trading involves risk, and results may vary depending on market conditions and settings.”