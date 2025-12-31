Gold Volatility EA
- エキスパート
- Collins Ochieng Otieno
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Product Overview
Gold Volatility Breakout EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It trades high-volatility breakouts using an indicator-based combination of ATR (Average True Range) and RSI (Relative Strength Index).
The EA aims to capture strong price movements while avoiding overextended market conditions, making it suitable for traders who want disciplined, rule-based execution without emotional trading.
Key Advantages
Designed for Gold Volatility
Gold is known for sharp price movements. This EA is optimized for XAUUSD and takes advantage of volatility instead of fighting it.
Objective & Emotion-Free Trading
All trades are based on mathematical indicators (ATR & RSI), eliminating emotional decisions such as fear or greed.
Smart Breakout Detection
The EA only enters trades when price breaks out beyond a volatility-adjusted range, reducing false signals in ranging markets.
Built-in Risk Management
Every trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring controlled risk and consistency.
Spread-Aware Execution
The EA reads the current spread before trading, helping avoid poor entries during unfavorable market conditions.
Real-Time Monitoring
Includes:
-
Live logging of ATR, RSI, spread, and floating profit
-
Alerts and sound notifications when trades are opened
Lightweight & Stable
Runs efficiently on MT5 with minimal resource usage, suitable for VPS or local trading.
Core Trading Features
-
Trades on M15 timeframe
-
Uses ATR-based volatility breakout logic
-
RSI filter prevents buying at overbought levels or selling at oversold levels
-
One trade per symbol at a time (prevents overexposure)
-
Automatic Buy & Sell execution
-
Supports manual parameter customization
Input Parameters (User Settings)
🔧 Trading Settings
-
Lots
Controls the trade size for each position.
-
StopLossPips
Distance (in points) for Stop Loss to limit potential losses.
-
TakeProfitPips
Distance (in points) for Take Profit to lock in gains.
📊 Volatility & Indicator Settings
-
ATRPeriod
Period used to calculate market volatility.
-
VolatilityMult
Multiplier applied to ATR to define breakout strength.
-
RSIPeriod
Period used to calculate RSI values.
-
OverBought
RSI level above which Buy trades are blocked.
-
OverSold
RSI level below which Sell trades are blocked.
Who This EA Is Best For
✔ Traders focused on Gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Traders who prefer systematic, rules-based strategies
✔ Users looking for volatility breakout opportunities
✔ Beginners and advanced traders who want automation with control
“Trading involves risk, and results may vary depending on market conditions and settings.”