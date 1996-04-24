News Champion
News Champion EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that revolutionizes economic event trading by combining real-time economic calendar data with automated pre-news trading strategies. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA provides institutional-grade market intelligence in an intuitive, visual format while executing precise trade entries around high-impact economic events.
- Live Economic Calendar Integration
- Displays real-time economic events directly on your trading chart
- Categorizes events by impact level (High/Medium/Low)
- Shows countdown timers for upcoming events in days, hours, or minutes
- Intelligent Pre-News Trading System
- Automatically places strategic stop orders before major news releases
- Implements dual-direction order placement (buy stop and sell stop)
- Executes trades based on proven volatility breakout strategies
- Comprehensive Market Awareness
- Detects market holidays and weekends for major economies (US, UK, EU, JP, AU)
- Provides real-time market status indicators
- Tracks upcoming events with visual scrolling display
Key Features
1. Advanced Visual Interface
- Professional Canvas Display: Elegant, semi-transparent calendar overlay on your chart
- Color-Coded Impact Indicators: Immediate visual recognition of event significance
- Real-Time Countdowns: Dynamic timing for upcoming events
- EA Information Panel: Shows version, current date/time, and market status
- Customizable Display: Adjust scroll speeds, positions, and visibility per impact level
2. Multi-Channel Alert System
- Pop-Up Alerts: Immediate desktop notifications with sound
- Push Notifications: Mobile alerts via MT5 mobile app
- Email Alerts: Direct email notifications for critical events
- Custom Sound Support: Use custom sound files for alerts
- Configurable Alert Timing: Set alerts from 1 minute to 24 hours before events
3. Smart Trading Engine
- Precision Order Placement: Places orders at optimal pre-news timing
- Risk-Adjusted Position Sizing: Calculates lot sizes based on account risk percentage
- Stop Loss/Take Profit Optimization: Configurable distances in points
- Magic Number Tracking: Easy identification of EA-generated trades
- Auto Order Cleanup: Removes pending orders after event expiration
4. Professional Risk Management
- Equity Protection System: Automatically suspends trading during excessive drawdown
- Maximum Risk Control: Configurable risk percentage per trade (0.5%-5%)
- Balance Protection: Prevents overtrading during unfavorable conditions
- Drawdown Monitoring: Real-time equity and balance tracking
5. Market Intelligence Features
- Holiday Detection: Identifies non-trading days for multiple countries
- Weekend Recognition: Automatically adjusts for market closures
- Event Filtering: Selectively display only relevant impact levels
- Multi-Country Support: Covers major global economies
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended)
- Recommended Timeframe: M1-M30
- Symbol Compatibility: All forex pairs, indices, commodities
- Eliminates Guesswork: No need to manually track economic calendars
- Removes Emotional Trading: Automated execution prevents hesitation
- Time-Saving: 24/7 market monitoring without constant screen time
- Educational Value: Learn market patterns through visual event tracking
For Professional Traders:
- Institutional-Grade Timing: Execute at precisely calculated pre-news intervals
- Multi-Asset Coverage: Trade multiple instruments simultaneously
- Advanced Configuration: Fine-tune every parameter for optimal performance
- Comprehensive Logging: Detailed trade records and event tracking
Setup Process:
- Installation: Simple drag-and-drop installation on MT5
- Configuration: Set preferred risk parameters and alert preferences
- Activation: Apply to desired chart with one click
- Monitoring: Watch the calendar populate and EA begin operation
Operational Flow:
- Data Collection: EA pulls economic calendar data from your broker
- Event Analysis: Categorizes events by impact and currency
- Strategy Activation: Places orders before high-impact events
- Trade Management: Monitors and manages open positions
- Alert Distribution: Sends notifications for upcoming events