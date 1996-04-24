News Champion

News Champion EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that revolutionizes economic event trading by combining real-time economic calendar data with automated pre-news trading strategies. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA provides institutional-grade market intelligence in an intuitive, visual format while executing precise trade entries around high-impact economic events.
  • Live Economic Calendar Integration
  • Displays real-time economic events directly on your trading chart
  • Categorizes events by impact level (High/Medium/Low)
  • Shows countdown timers for upcoming events in days, hours, or minutes
  • Intelligent Pre-News Trading System
  • Automatically places strategic stop orders before major news releases
  • Implements dual-direction order placement (buy stop and sell stop)
  • Executes trades based on proven volatility breakout strategies
  • Comprehensive Market Awareness
  • Detects market holidays and weekends for major economies (US, UK, EU, JP, AU)
  • Provides real-time market status indicators
  • Tracks upcoming events with visual scrolling display


Key Features

1. Advanced Visual Interface

  • Professional Canvas Display: Elegant, semi-transparent calendar overlay on your chart
  • Color-Coded Impact Indicators: Immediate visual recognition of event significance
  • Real-Time Countdowns: Dynamic timing for upcoming events
  • EA Information Panel: Shows version, current date/time, and market status
  • Customizable Display: Adjust scroll speeds, positions, and visibility per impact level

2. Multi-Channel Alert System

  • Pop-Up Alerts: Immediate desktop notifications with sound
  • Push Notifications: Mobile alerts via MT5 mobile app
  • Email Alerts: Direct email notifications for critical events
  • Custom Sound Support: Use custom sound files for alerts
  • Configurable Alert Timing: Set alerts from 1 minute to 24 hours before events

3. Smart Trading Engine

  • Precision Order Placement: Places orders at optimal pre-news timing
  • Risk-Adjusted Position Sizing: Calculates lot sizes based on account risk percentage
  • Stop Loss/Take Profit Optimization: Configurable distances in points
  • Magic Number Tracking: Easy identification of EA-generated trades
  • Auto Order Cleanup: Removes pending orders after event expiration

4. Professional Risk Management

  • Equity Protection System: Automatically suspends trading during excessive drawdown
  • Maximum Risk Control: Configurable risk percentage per trade (0.5%-5%)
  • Balance Protection: Prevents overtrading during unfavorable conditions
  • Drawdown Monitoring: Real-time equity and balance tracking

5. Market Intelligence Features

  • Holiday Detection: Identifies non-trading days for multiple countries
  • Weekend Recognition: Automatically adjusts for market closures
  • Event Filtering: Selectively display only relevant impact levels
  • Multi-Country Support: Covers major global economies

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended)
  • Recommended Timeframe: M1-M30
  • Symbol Compatibility: All forex pairs, indices, commodities
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended)
Recommended Timeframe: M1-M30
Symbol Compatibility: All forex pairs, indices, commodities
  • Eliminates Guesswork: No need to manually track economic calendars
  • Removes Emotional Trading: Automated execution prevents hesitation
  • Time-Saving: 24/7 market monitoring without constant screen time
  • Educational Value: Learn market patterns through visual event tracking


For Professional Traders:

  • Institutional-Grade Timing: Execute at precisely calculated pre-news intervals
  • Multi-Asset Coverage: Trade multiple instruments simultaneously
  • Advanced Configuration: Fine-tune every parameter for optimal performance
  • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed trade records and event tracking

Setup Process:

  • Installation: Simple drag-and-drop installation on MT5
  • Configuration: Set preferred risk parameters and alert preferences
  • Activation: Apply to desired chart with one click
  • Monitoring: Watch the calendar populate and EA begin operation

Operational Flow:

  • Data Collection: EA pulls economic calendar data from your broker
  • Event Analysis: Categorizes events by impact and currency
  • Strategy Activation: Places orders before high-impact events
  • Trade Management: Monitors and manages open positions
  • Alert Distribution: Sends notifications for upcoming events
